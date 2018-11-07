President Trump Tells CNN Hack He’s a “Rude, Terrible Person”

President Trump allowed CNN’s hack Jim Acosta ask a question only to have him try to embarrass him. Acosta doesn’t ask serious questions. He simply wants to get nasty soundbites. A recent study showed that 88 percent of the media coverage of the president has been negative.

Read the dialogue and decide for yourself who the problem is.

THE TRANSCRIPT

President Trump: Since it is Jim, I will let it go.

Acosta: Thank you, Mr. President. I would like to challenge you on one of the statements that you made at the tail end of the campaign in the midterms.

President Trump: Here we go.

Acosta: If you do not mind, Mr. President. That the caravan was an invasion.

President Trump: I consider it to be an invasion.

Acosta: It is not an invasion. It is a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.

President Trump: Thank you for telling me that.

Acosta: Why did you characterize that as such?

President Trump: Because I consider it an invasion. When I have a difference of opinion.

Acosta: Do you think you demonized immigrants?

President Trump: No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally. Through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in. And we need the people. Wait, wait. You know why we need the people? Because we have hundreds of companies moving. We need people.

Acosta: Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over

President Trump: That they were not actors. It is true. Do you think that they were they did not come from Hollywood. These were people, this was an actual — it happened a few days ago.

Acosta: They are hundreds of miles away. They are hundreds and hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.

President Trump: Honestly I think that you should let me run the country, you run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher.

Acosta: If I may ask one other question —

President Trump: That is enough.

The other folks asked, pardon me, ma’am —

President Trump: That is enough.

Acosta: If I can ask on the Russian investigation. Are you concerned that you may have —

President Trump: I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation, because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic

Acosta: Mr. President, are you wondering about indictments…

President Trump: I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead.

FAKE NEWS MEDIA

NBC so-called ‘news’ correspondent Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday celebrated the fact that “clown” Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will no longer lead the House intelligence committee now that Democrats have taken back some power in Congress.

“The House Intelligence Committee, which, Joe, you know so well, was always a bipartisan committee,” said Mitchell on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “It was never run by a clown, forgive me, like Devin Nunes.”

Mitchell said Democrats will now be able to hold the White House accountable by more deeply investigating President Trump and attempting to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Nunes is a “clown” and they want more nasty useless probes? How is that fair and unbalanced?

DIALING IT DOWN? HELLO! IT’S A TWO-WAY STREET.

