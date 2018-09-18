Professor Wouldn’t Write a Recommendation for a Student Who Wanted to Study in Israel

A University of Michigan Professor John Cheney-Lippold, a UM digital studies professor, refused to write a letter of recommendation for a student since she wanted to study abroad in Israel, Fox News reported. He’s boycotting them!

Student Abigail Ingber received an email from him. It was then posted by a Zionist youth organization and has since gone viral.

“I am very sorry, but I only scanned your first email a couple weeks ago and missed out on a key detail,” Cheney-Lippold wrote. “As you may know, many university departments have pledged an academic boycott against Israel in support of Palestinians living in Palestine. This boycott includes writing letters of recommendation for students planning to study there.”