Professor Wouldn’t Write a Recommendation for a Student Who Wanted to Study in Israel

A University of Michigan Professor John Cheney-Lippold, a UM digital studies professor, refused to write a letter of recommendation for a student since she wanted to study abroad in Israel, Fox News reported. He’s boycotting them!
Student Abigail Ingber received an email from him. It was then posted by a Zionist youth organization and has since gone viral.
“I am very sorry, but I only scanned your first email a couple weeks ago and missed out on a key detail,” Cheney-Lippold wrote. “As you may know, many university departments have pledged an academic boycott against Israel in support of Palestinians living in Palestine. This boycott includes writing letters of recommendation for students planning to study there.”
Cheney-Lippold told the Michigan Daily “the perennial claim of anti-Semitism I fully deny,” adding that he was just “following a call by a representative of Palestinian civil society to boycott Israel in a very similar tactical frame as South Africa.”
Boycotts of Israel began with a terrorist organization and are aimed at destroying Israel.
The university said they do not support boycotts, but their earlier statement was looney left. The university first reported it is “disappointed” in Cheney-Lippold and it will engage faculty “in deep discussions to clarify how the expression of our shared values plays out in support of all our students.”
Cheney-Lippold told the Michigan Daily, “I support the boycott because I support solidarity.”
“I follow the idea that people who are being discriminated against or people who need help … I feel compelled to help them. I was following a call by representatives of Palestinian civil society to boycott Israel in a very similar tactical frame as South Africa. The idea is that I support communities who organize themselves and ask for international support to achieve equal rights, freedom and to prevent violations of international law.”
This is after the university’s Central Student Government called for the university to investigate divestment from companies that [allegedly] violate Palestinian human rights.
People like Professor two-names need to be fired. Anti-semitism is growing in the United States and it shouldn’t be legitimized.