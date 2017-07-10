Meanwhile, In Progressive LaLa Land, Judge Frees Man Who Attempted to Kill Cops

A New York City judge released a man without bail after he tried to steal an officer’s gun. He said he wanted the gun to kill a cop. This is days after a Bronx officer was assassinated.

Kurdel Emmanuel is a mentally ill 29-year-old man. On Saturday, he tried to wrestle the gun from a female officer in a Brooklyn precinct house. She fought him off.

WNBC-TV reported that when Emmanuel was interviewed after his arrest. He told police he wanted to kill a cop.

Progressive NYC judge sets him free on his own recognizance

On Sunday, Emmanuel appeared before Brooklyn Judge Loren Baily-Schiffman. The charges were assault, attempted robbery and attempted criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond. Baily-Schiffman released him without bail instead.

The police should make certain she never receives police protection — ever!

“This is a sickening display of carelessness or callousness by a judge who should be fully aware of the similarity in the circumstances between this thug’s crime and the assassination of police officer Miosotis Familia,”

Ed Mullins, who represents NYPD sergeants, told the New York Post that Emmanuel would have “killed police officers” if he managed to wrest the gun away from the officer.

When he kills someone, the blood will be on her hands. She should be held responsible.