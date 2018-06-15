Progressives Push Bill for Federal Firearm Licensing System

The left really does want to take your guns. Look at two of our U.S. House and Senate Democrats who introduced a bill on Wednesday that would establish a full-throated federal firearm licensing system.

We all know how big government works — expensively and inefficiently. While the left thinks this could end gun crimes, it will only add bureaucracy. Perhaps that is the goal — simply to make it almost impossible to get and own a gun.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., a former Black Panther, put forth the House version, while Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., advanced the Senate companion bill.

The Blair Holt Firearm Licensing and Record of Sale Act would prohibit unlicensed gun ownership. It would require universal background checks for all sales and transfers of guns and would make it easier for state and federal officials to trace guns.

It would direct the U.S. attorney general to create and maintain a “federal record of sale” system.

There would be new departments to handle all this and taxes will be needed to cover the costs.

What could go wrong?