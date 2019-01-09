Prosecutor Won’t Issue Warrants for ‘Shockingly Heinous Crimes’ Like Rape

New St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell plans to do away with warrants for many “shockingly heinous” offenses, Blue Lives Matter reports.

The police union has condemned the move by Wesley Bell, the new prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County.

Mr. Bell sent a memo notifying the force that prosecutors would issues summonses instead of warrants for Class D and E felonies, KSDK reported.

“The St. Louis County Police Association hopes that Mr. Bell reconsiders these changes which immediately impact St. Louis County’s most vulnerable people, specifically, women and children,” Joe Patterson, the president of the police union, wrote in a statement released Friday.

RAPE, CHILD MOLESTATION ARE NO BIG DEAL IN ST LOUIS COUNTY

These are the crimes the anarchistic Bell will issue a summons for, sending the message they are no worse than any minor offense:

second-degree rape, fourth-degree child molestation, sexual contact with a student, possession of child pornography, abuse/neglect of a child, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic assault. Instead, under Bell’s regime, prosecutors will issue summonses with court dates for those alleged offenders.

The police union’s statement said the abolishment of warrants for such “appalling crimes” places the citizens of St. Louis “at risk for repeat victimization.”

“Law enforcement agencies throughout St. Louis County must now enforce the laws with one hand tied behind their backs,” Patterson said in the statement. “Many of the crimes for ‘summonses’ rather than arrest warrants includes shockingly heinous offenses.”

Bell included a few exceptions:

Prosecutors can issue a warrant if the victim has physical injuries or if the suspect is a danger. Policies like this distort our rule of law and make everything subjective. That allows the suspect’s lawyer to make the crime disappear in court. It will make it harder to convict these criminals.

Prosecutors will also have the same slight discretion with D and E felonies, KSDK reported.

If the suspect is considered a threat to the victim or a witness, if the suspect has more than one prior conviction involving the same victim, or if the suspect has failed to appear in court twice in the past two years, the prosecutor may request a warrant or cash bond.

But:

But, and it’s a big ‘but,’ for this to happen the failure to appear must be proven to be an effort to avoid prosecution. Plus, before even filing a warrant, prosecutors must prove the need beyond a reasonable doubt instead of the normal probable cause standard.

The union hopes Bell will reconsider his pro-criminal policy, although they didn’t call it that.

“We understand that Mr. Bell has a vision and that change is expected, but many of these new policies are a step backward for every citizen in St. Louis County,” Patterson wrote.

St. Louis has the highest crime rate of any U.S. county, and it will now get a lot worse.

Unsurprisingly, Bell’s a Democrat.