Ranchers on the Border Are Terrified, They Find Prayer Rugs, “It’s Unreal”

Ranchers and farmers near the U.S.-Mexico border have been finding prayer rugs on their properties in recent months, according to one rancher who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation by cartels, The Washington Examiner reports.

“There’s a lot of people coming in not just from Mexico,” the rancher said. “People, the general public, just don’t get the terrorist threats of that. That’s what’s really scary. You don’t know what’s coming across. We’ve found prayer rugs out here. It’s unreal. It’s not just Mexican nationals that are coming across.”

The rancher is 40 miles from the police and any help. She is terrified of cartels retaliating and has had them pull guns on her.

We have heard stories of prayer rugs before.

“We’ve talked about the thousands — the thousands of terror watch list individuals who traveled through our hemisphere last year,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Fox News this month. “To pretend there’s not a danger on an unsecured border, on an open border, is just ridiculous. It belies common sense.”

God only knows who is in the country. Thank a Democrat, thank Pelosi.

Watch: