‘Reliable Source’ Brian Stelter Let Hogg Lie for the Darndest Reason

CNN’s ‘Reliable Source’ Brian Stelter said on Headline News’ S.E. Cupp’s Unfiltered that he knew David Hogg, student faux reporter, lied and he let him.

“There were a few times I wanted to jump in and say, ‘Let’s correct that fact.’ And at one of the times I did and other times I did not. There’s always that balance, how many times you’re going to interrupt,” Stelter said.

He did correct one Hogg lie or misstatement about Dana Loesch and he seemed proud of that.

What a great excuse for letting the leftist kid lie. How polite! What a role model you are Brian.

Stelter’s show — ironically — is called ‘Reliable Sources’. That’s almost too ironic to bear.

The left-wing media has allowed these young people to say almost anything with no pushback and by doing so, they are teaching them it is fine to lie before the world.

Journalism Is Activism

The sorry state of the media is not going to get better any time soon it seems.

One of the Marjory Stoneman students, Rebecca Schneid, the co-editor of the high school newspaper, learned from all this that “journalism is activism”.

Of course, it isn’t, but it is what she learned. She probably also learned to let liars she agrees with demagogue the issues so as to not be rude by interrupting.

Stelter didn’t correct her either — he obviously agrees.

“Journalism is a form of activism,” says Rebecca Schneid, co-editor in chief of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School newspaper https://t.co/oYDZGyzlTq — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) March 25, 2018