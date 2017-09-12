Remembering the Emotional 9/11 Budweiser Ad Shown Only Once

Sixteen years after it first aired during the first Super Bowl after 9/11, a Budweiser ad is being remembered.

The commercial only aired one time during Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002, but many people have never forgotten it.

Anheuser-Busch’s creative team came up with the concept and moved heaven and earth to make the commercial. They had to get approval from members of Congress, the advertising community and from New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani.

Here it is:

It was redone with the new tower on 9/11/2011:

A clear video of 9/11. A terrible day for those of us who lost people on 9/11. Let’s also remember 9/11/2012 when we lost four brave Americans in Benghazi.



There was also the other target avoided thanks to brave Americans.

It's true. The Capitol was the target… https://t.co/82PEMbmYab — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

And there was the Pentagon.