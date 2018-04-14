Rep Himes Names People Who Will ‘Rot in Hell’, Calls Leftists to Arms

Democrat Rep. Jim Himes said with certainty that those who besmirch dirty cops James Comey and Robert Mueller will not only go to hell, they will rot there.

“People will rot in hell for besmirching the reputation, the integrity, and the professional history” of James Comey and Robert Mueller he said.

Himes is quite upset that Trump called Comey a liar and a leaker, despite the horrendous gossipy revenge book Comey just wrote tearing Trump apart.

Comey actually admitted he is a leaker and he is a proven liar.

The Connecticut representative has been worried since June of last year, and in January, and in March, and now again in April that the President might fire Robert Mueller.

He’s a drama queen.

Rep. Himes Calls for Leftists to Protest If Trump Fires Witch Hunters

On Friday, Himes’ office confirmed to a Daily Caller reporter that Himes believes Rosenstein, Sessions, or Mueller will be FIRED in the next 48 hours and Trump will conduct Syrian strikes shortly.

He has called the far-left to action via memo. There will be massive protests if it happens. He wants the protests/riots to take place in small towns as well as cities.

The call-to-arms for his hard-left base is also to protest the Syria attack which Himes says is unconstitutional.

“In both cases, constitutional order and rule of law are at stake. As a consequence, it is important that we speak and act in a coordinated manner,” Himes wrote to Connecticut party officials, as he told them to organize the nutjobs.

In the case of the president ending Mueller’s investigation, Himes told confidants that “Congress must act immediately to require the preservation of all documents and work product, and to re-establish the investigation via statue,” adding that “this must be the sole initial priority.”

As Congress acts, Himes calls for “organized, persistent and peaceful demonstrations with a clear demand must be the goal.

Himes ends his email with a quote from President Abraham Lincoln and a call for action. “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail. Without it, nothing can succeed,” he wrote.

MoveOn is doing the planning and they are very, very far-left. Their funding has come in part from George Soros. Soros is the most powerful man in America’s shadow government.

