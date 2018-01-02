Rep. Steve Cohen Models Really “Despicable” Democrat Behavior



Rep. Steve Cohen, a big fan of late-term abortion, ironically trashed President Trump’s relationship with his son and he criticized his commitment to his religion in tweets. Cohen is one of a small group who voted in the House to impeach the President.

One thing we can be certain about is the President and his family share no information about their personal lives with Cohen.

The “despicable” Cohen said the President is the “most despicable human being” to reside in Pennsylvania Avenue. He called him a “narcissistic sociopath”.

Dem: Trump ‘most despicable human being’ to serve as president https://t.co/VUlNhKYrz7 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 1, 2018

“Donald Trump is the most despicable human being to ever reside in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Cohen repeated during an interview on MSNBC after his nasty tweet storm.

“A narcissistic sociopath doesn’t change,” he blabbered. “It endangers the country. And war…is something he could get into to improve the ratings for the [2018] elections, where they [Republicans] are in desperate shape.”

“He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family,” Rep. Cohen wrote. “Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war!”

The MSNBC interviewer did question the source of his knowledge. Cohen later complained on Twitter that MSNBC went “overboard” trying to be “fair and balanced”.

This is the MSNBC interview that he found disappointing.

Here is the President with his son, something Cohen says doesn’t happen.

