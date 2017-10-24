Report Clinton Campaign, DNC Paid for Research in Trump Dossier the FBI Took Seriously

It is extremely troubling that, based on a new report, the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for the research that lead to the Trump dossier which the FBI brought to the Presidential Daily Briefing in January. That is a most sacred briefing and if the FBI didn’t know it was simply opposition research, how incompetent are they?

This dossier is alleged to be the basis for the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Also involved is an unnamed Republican.

According to The Washington Post, both entities funded the effort through October 2016. Fusion GPS conducted the research on behalf of the campaign and its counsel, Marc Elias. Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, authored the dossier.

Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the sketchy firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Prior to that agreement, Fusion GPS’s research into Trump was funded by a still unknown Republican client during the GOP primary.

We could guess – maybe it was McCain?

This funding went on through October 2016.

The dossier which alleged compromising information about Trump was mostly based on gossip from spies in The Kremlin.

This pile of horse manure was handed over to the FBI by John McCain who sent a Democrat friend to London to pick it up.

In early January, then-FBI Director James B. Comey presented a two-page summary of Steele’s dossier to President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump.

We knew this for months butThe Post appears to have more information based on a letter from the law firm with details on the matter.