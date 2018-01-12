Report DACA-Age, Other Illegals in AZ Are 142% More Likely to Commit Crimes

Report: DACA-age illegals far more likely to commit crimes, be in jail https://t.co/ycH80bEONW via @dcexaminer — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) January 12, 2018

The narrative for the last decade and more has been that illegal aliens, especially DACA-age illegals, are less likely to commit crimes, but newly compiled data doesn’t bear that out. It suggests otherwise.

A report from the Crime Prevention Research Center used detailed information on prisoners who were illegal or legal residents from January 1985 through June 2017.

The report found that undocumented immigrants are “at least 142% more likely to be convicted of a crime than other Arizonans. The report further claims they also tend to commit more serious crimes and serve 10.5% longer sentences, more likely to be classified as dangerous, and 45% more likely to be gang members than U.S. citizens.”

The data, they believe, might “underestimate the share of crime committed by undocumented immigrants.”

According to the abstract, “young convicts are especially likely to be undocumented immigrants. While undocumented immigrants from 15 to 35 years of age make up about 0.81% of the Arizona population, they make up almost 8% of the prison population.”

It continues: “Even after adjusting for the fact that young people commit crime at higher rates, young undocumented immigrants commit crime at twice the rate of young U.S. citizens. These undocumented immigrants also tend to commit more serious crimes.”

The President of the Center John Lott Jr. said that if the data were averaged out nationally, the crime numbers would be staggering.

“If undocumented immigrants committed crime nationally as they do in Arizona, in 2016 they would have been responsible for over 1,000 more murders, 5,200 rapes, 8,900 robberies, 25,300 aggravated assaults, and 26,900 burglaries,” he wrote in the report.