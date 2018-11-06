Reporter Accidentally Leaves Voicemail Message to “F**king John James”

A reporter and self-described ‘global citizen’ named Brenda Battel called the GOP’s Senate nominee John James’s campaign for an interview. She hung up the phone but the line was still open. She said into the voicemail, “Man if he beats her…Jesus! F**king John James. That would suck!”

Can we expect that she will write an objective piece on the candidate?

John James’s frustrated campaign manager issued a statement to the Daily Caller.

“It shows you that some media will do anything to keep the status quo and career politicians in power,” campaign manager Tori Sachs said. “The liberal media can’t stand the idea of a job creator and combat veteran coming to Washington to shake up the system. This happened as we closed in within the margin of error.”

But don’t call reporters writing and publishing fake news the “enemy of the people”. They are your friend much like Pennywise the clown in Steven King’s movie, It.

Imagine if a Republican said this? She’d be damned as a racist.

Just for fun, we leave you with Katy Tur mocking Trump supporters and think of the press as your ‘friend’.

.@KatyTurNBC returns to Trump rally for 1st time in 2 years, and talks to Trump supporters: “When … 90-something percent is negative toward Trump, what do you think?” “It’s not our job to be a PR person for any politician.” “It’s your job to tell the truth.” “Exactly.” pic.twitter.com/sNcE2FsbRd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 5, 2018