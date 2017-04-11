Republicans, Especially McCain, Took Funds for the Border Wall Out of the Omnibus

Republicans are allegedly taking the border wall funds out of the budget to satisfy Democrats and rogue Republicans. They are prepared to pass yet another Omnibus to fund all the unsustainable items that need to be cut. Republicans are terrified of a shut down and are allegedly privately assuring Democrats the wall will never be built. A lot of Republicans want Trump to fail. That being said, Trump will build that wall.

The hill is reporting that the Democrats are fighting over the border wall so Republicans are allegedly going to DROP THE BORDER WALL. Those rumors have been going on for months.

President Trump requested $1 billion but Speaker Ryan says we can get the money later.

Would someone please tell the Republicans they won!

The hill reported:

“…the issue has become a political thorn in the side of GOP leaders who are facing pushback from Republicans voicing concerns over the diplomatic fallout, the disruption to local communities and the enormous cost of the project, estimated to be anywhere from $22 billion to $40 billion.

With Democrats united against new wall funding, it’s unlikely the Republicans have the votes to get it through and prevent a government shutdown.”

As usual, they are afraid of a shutdown and will spend, spend, spend but not on a border wall.

Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) want the expense justified – these wastrels suddenly care about spending. That’s of course not true, what they are worried about is losing their elections because they have a large foreign population they cater to.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) expressed concern to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly about a growing resentment in Mexico over the administration’s border policies, the hill reported.

Who gives a hoot? They’re abusing us. Go away McCain.

If border walls don’t work as the Democrats and some Republicans would have us believe, why do they work in Israel, why is Turkey building a 2,000 mile wall, and why are they working?

Politicians have deliberately kept us in the dark about the statistics of illegal immigration crime. They want us to believe illegal aliens commit fewer crimes which is provably untrue.

Go to the well-researched article by an expert on the link. We have a summary of a few statistics he presents:

There are roughly 11.2 million illegal aliens, not counting their anchor children who are citizens, and they represent 3.5% of the population.

One must first be aware that about 50% of all federal crimes were committed near our border with Mexico. Of the 61,529 criminal cases filed by federal prosecutors; 40% or 24,746 were in court districts along the southern borders of California, Arizona and Texas.

Illegal Aliens are committing crimes well out of proportion to their numbers – three times in fact – and the crimes are serious:

The U.S. Department of Justice documents show that in 2014, 19% or over 12,000 criminal cases filed by prosecutors were for violent crimes; and over 22% or 13,300 cases were for drug related felonies. Well out of proportion to their 3.5%.

That same year, the U.S. Sentencing Commission found that 75% of all criminal defendants who were convicted and sentenced for federal drug offenses were illegal aliens. Illegal aliens were also involved in 17% of all drug trafficking sentences and one third of all federal prison sentences. Again, well over 3.5%.

Vetted crime statistics from USDOJ, the U.S. Sentencing Commission and the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) are both clear and demonstrative that illegal aliens who comprise only 3.5% of our nation’s population, are convicted and sentenced for the crime of murder at a rate of three times that of their American citizen and legal alien counterparts.

The costs are equally shocking:

According to research and statistics by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, U.S. taxpayers are footing an annual bill of nearly $19 million a day to house and care for an estimated 300,000 to 450,000 convicted criminal aliens who are eligible for deportation and are currently residing in local jails and state and federal prisons across the country.

These figures include not only those aliens who are in the U.S. illegally, but all aliens here who commit and have been convicted of crimes. Other accounting estimates indicate that the total cost for all corrections, medical and support services for adults and juvenile alien criminals nationally to be over $1.8 billion dollars.

Don’t worry, Trump will fight the forces. He will build the wall. Keep the faith.