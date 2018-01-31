Repulsed Luis Gutierrez Flees to Chants of “USA! USA!”

Chants of “USA!” broke out as the president paid homage to various monuments across the United States, including the Capitol Building.

Luis Gutierrez, a Marxist open borders proponent, stormed out as people stood and loudly applauded chants of “USA! USA!”. To those who hate America, there is hardly anything more offensive.

Gutierrez doesn’t particularly like the USA.

Watch as he runs outs.

We have a bipartisan standing ovation — and a lot of “USA!” chants. https://t.co/00Kmhu7ges — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 31, 2018

USA!” chants came as the President said:

“Atop the dome of this Capitol stands the Statue of Freedom. She stands tall and dignified among the monuments to our ancestors who fought and lived and died to protect her.

Monuments to Washington and Jefferson — to Lincoln and King.

Memorials to the heroes of Yorktown and Saratoga — to young Americans who shed their blood on the shores of Normandy, and the fields beyond. And others, who went down in the waters of the Pacific and the skies over Asia.

And freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument to the American people.”