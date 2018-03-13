Rex Tillerson Ousted Over Russian Spy, Replaced with Mike Pompeo

Rex Tillerson has been ousted, the President confirmed in an early morning tweet. Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The president reportedly told Tillerson on Friday that he would be fired. They differ on just too many things, including the Iran deal.

The President told reporters: “Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We got along quite well but we disagreed on things. When you look at the Iran deal. I think it’s terrible. I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something and he felt a little bit differently. actually got along well with Rex. Really it was a different mindset. It was a different thinking.”

Some reports say it’s also over Tillerson’s statements this past week, although it wasn’t just one thing.

Tillerson on Monday contradicted the White House position on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain by agreeing with the United States’ NATO ally — which blamed the attack on the Kremlin.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders agreed Britain was America’s “closest ally,” but she stopped short of blaming the attack on Russia.

Tillerson, on the other hand, said the “egregious act” would certainly “trigger a response.”

Prime Minister Theresa May wants allied support in responding. But Trump isn’t ready to jump on that bandwagon with North Korea and Iran breathing down our necks.

Frankly, it’s her problem.

REX DOESN’T GET IT

Last year, when asked about the violence in Charlottesville, he said, “The president speaks for himself.”

Axios recently reported that Trump has grown increasingly dissatisfied with Tillerson, telling aides, “Rex just doesn’t get it, he’s totally establishment in his thinking.”

They have clashed many times.