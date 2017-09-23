Roger Goodell Blasts Trump as “Disrespectful” and “Divisive”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell condemned Trump’s remarks criticizing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in a statement.

Goodell called Trump’s comments “divisive” and said they show a “lack of respect” for the league and its players.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in the statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Many would say the NFL is divisive and disrespectful.

You know what’s divisive? If Goodell gives these NFL players an “equality month” as they asked.

The anthem has nothing to do with so-called black oppression. The only reason to kneel, in many peoples’ minds, is to show how much you hate America and how little respect you have for our flag. The kneelers can twist it any way they want but many of the kneelers have harshly condemned America as “oppressive”. Colin Kaepernick walks around with police as pigs socks and Castro t-shirts.

The players rail about oppression as they make tens of millions of dollars from their so-called oppressors.

The comments Goodell took exception to were the ones the President made in Alabama.

Trump said at a rally in Alabama that “we respect our flag”. He asked if people wouldn’t love to see a team owner say get the “son-of-a-b*ch” off the field and fire them?

It’s a “total disrespect” of our flag and “everything we stand for”, Trump continued. He also referred to the NFL ratings going down partly because of the players’ behavior.

