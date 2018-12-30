Sanctuary City New York Walling Off & Securing Its New Years Party

The Big Apple, a bastion of liberal/progressive ideology and proud sanctuary city is about to enjoy the kind of perimeter protection against potentially dangerous, unscreened, unwanted visitors, that President Trump could only wish for on our southern border.

Why the dramatic change of heart and policy from a bunch of deep blue politicians? They’re terrified at the thought of a worse case scenario taking place in Times Square on their watch.

Given that, those lefty pols are happily accepting every defense available aimed at protecting 2 million revelers celebrating the traditional crystal ball drop in New York this New Years Eve’s.

Here are just some of the precautions being implemented. There will be a massive law enforcement presence, 1,225 surveillance cameras, NYPD drones, and a limited number of designated entry points, where everyone will be searched.

But the ironic jewel in this crown of security may well be the use of blocker cars, concrete barriers, and dump trucks filled with tons of sand; all of which are designed to make vulnerable city neighborhoods virtually impenetrable. What this means is we now have a bunch of open borders hypocrites enthusiastically applauding large sections of Manhattan literally being walled off.

But wait! For weeks President Trump and the rest of us have been loudly lectured by Democrats claiming that drones and other forms of modern technology hold all the answers. Walls are too expensive, immoral, and just don’t work, don’t you know.

Yet, somehow when it was potentially their fanny in the fire, local Dems got squeamish about an over reliance on all the fancy technical gizmos they’d deemed plenty good enough along an increasingly dangerous Mexican/American border.

Here’s the moral of this little story. It’s perfectly fine for nervous, self-interested, two-faced Democrats to boast of using Trump-like security policies to protect a couple of million party goers on January 31, 2018; so long as they can continue calling him a xenophobe for wanting to do same thing, on a much larger scale, in order to safeguard the lives of 320 million Americans.

You can’t make this stuff up, cause you don’t have to.

Wishing all a healthy, safe, and Happy New Year! May God continue to bless America in 2019!