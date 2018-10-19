Saudi Arabia Reports Khashoggi Died in a “Fistfight” Gone Bad

Several outlets are reporting that the Saudi Arabian government is now acknowledging the death of Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudis have detained EIGHTEEN Saudis. The Saudi Attorney General said it was a “fistfight” gone bad inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey. There is no word on exactly how he died or where the body is.

Was it a fistfight with velociraptors?

Saudi TV reports: URGENT Attorney-General: Discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those who met him during his stay at the Consulate of the Kingdom in Istanbul led to a quarrel and a fistfight leading to his death. #News

Okay then.

A heavy 59-year old man wouldn’t stand much of a chance in a fistfight with eighteen young men.

Deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, were dismissed over the affair.

The Saudis are still investigating according to some reports but Saudi TV says the report of the death is complete.

The Attorney General said those involved tried to cover it up.

The king sent his most trusted aide, Prince Khaled al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, to Istanbul to try to defuse the crisis. There are reports that his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s favorite son, has had his powers checked.

King Salman, 82, has assumed control of the situation for now.

We are very sorry for poor Mr. Khashoggi and for his death, but let us not forget he is Muslim Brotherhood.

And, as Jordan Schachtel has written, Khashoggi quite clearly supported the Hamas war to destroy Israel. Hamas is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Read Mr. Khanhoggi’s own words.

It is not clear why the world is this upset about the death of one man, a man who sought the destruction of Israel, was tied to jihadists, and who sought a worldwide caliphate.

As expected, the media is blaming President Trump for not warning him or some such thing.

Official source: the Kingdom is taking the necessary measures to clarify the circumstances in the case of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi; the Kingdom affirms that all those involved will be brought to justice.#SPAGOV #اوامر_ملكيه — Sultan. (@i_Sultan4000) October 19, 2018