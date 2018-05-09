Schneiderman Gave Clinton Foundation a Pass on Identifying Foreign Donors

Sleazy Eric Schneiderman, the top law enforcement officer in New York, appears to have let the Clinton Foundation skip identifying foreign donors. He gave them a pass on its charitable findings according to a recent report. This makes it impossible to know if Hillary granted special favors while she was secretary of state.

From the NY Post:

Scripps News found that the foundation and its subsidiary, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, took in $225 million in government donations between 2010 and 2014.

New York’s charity law clearly states: “Organizations that received a contribution or grant from a government agency during the reporting period shall include the name of each agency from which contributions were received and the amount of each contribution.”

But both the foundation and the CHAI failed to do that, and Schneiderman, a member of Clinton’s “leadership council” in New York and a fierce critic of Donald Trump, did nothing about it.

Schneiderman was a member of Clinton’s “leadership council” in New York and a fierce critic of Donald Trump’s.

Clinton denied it was an issue and Schneiderman said the Clintons were in compliance. Meanwhile the Trumps were on Schneiderman’s regular hit list. All Schneiderman did was issue filings to torment the Trumps.

Schneiderman let Clinton Foundation skip identifying foreign donors https://t.co/BmXNnH16Cl via @nypost

