Secret Files of the Killing of President John F. Kennedy in 1963

The National Archives released about 2,800 unseen documents tied to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Another 300 sensitive files are being reviewed before release because of a last minute request by security agencies. President Trump agreed to reconsider. It will be months before they are released, if ever.

The files reveal that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was insistent that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter which, according to NBC News,was the finding of The Warren Commission in 1964.

Hoover had not “seen “a scintilla of evidence” that anyone else was involved in the assassination.

“There is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead,” he wrote in a memo Nov. 24, 1963, the day after nightclub owner Jack Rubenstein, aka Jack Ruby, shot and killed Oswald while he was being transported to the Dallas County Jail.

The memo isn’t clear according to NBC and leaves it open as to whether Hoover suspected a conspiracy and wanted people to simply be told there was none.

“The thing I am concerned about, and so is Mr. [Nicholas] Katzenbach, is having something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin,” Hoover dictated.

To offer a personal opinion, none of that is new and was exactly how it was being told by 1964.

There were, however, some unexplained incidents from a British newspaper reporter receiving an anonymous “big news” tip about 25 minutes before the assassination of the president to an anonymous person calling a Cambridge news reporter to warn the American Embassy about “some big news”. The person hung up before any further information could be obtained.

Hoover’s memo dated Nov. 24, 1963, also stated that Dallas officials were warned about threats to Oswald’s life the night before he was killed.

“Last night, we received a call in our Dallas office from a man … in a calm voice and saying he was a member of a committee organized to kill Oswald.”

“We at once notified the chief of police and he assured us Oswald would be given sufficient protection. This morning we called the chief of police again warning of the possibility of some effort against Oswald and he again assured us adequate protection would be given. However, this was not done.”

“Ruby says no one was associated with him and denies having made the telephone call to our Dallas office last night,” Hoover said.

[That information was also available by 1964.]

Hoover went on to say the FBI had evidence of Oswald’s guilt and intercepts of Oswald’s communications with Cuba and the Soviet Union. He said he was concerned there would be doubt in the public about Oswald’s guilt and that President Lyndon Johnson would appoint a commission to investigate the assassination.

As an aside, in 1963, everyone knew the trip to Dallas was at great risk to the President’s safety. He insisted on going anyway and further called for an open limousine over the objections of his Secret Service. The reception was wildly positive in Texas, despite concerns, and all seemed to be going well.

Hoover suspected Ruby was an “underworld” figure “with the reputation of being a homosexual” which was mentioned in the document. That was the report in the newspapers in 1963 and 1964.

Ruby was being watched by the FBI for at least a year before the assassination.

“The first time a surveillance that either monitored, overheard, or made a mention of Rubenstein was August 6, 1962. The FBI decided to review any records related to that surveillance.” Ruby killed Oswald on Nov. 24, 1963, as Oswald was being transported to Dallas County Jail.

Then there was Fidel Castro in Cuba who was mentioned in the secret files.

The CIA had attempted a hit on Fidel Castro and offered 2 cents to $1 million for anyone who executed him.

That’s strange and new information.

In another memo, Robert Kennedy sent an intermediary to talk to godfather Sam Giancano in 1975 about putting a hit on the communist tyrant Fidel Castro.

“The memo,” according to The Hill, “is part of an 83-page report that also said the CIA considered delivering a poison pill to kill Castro.

What is peculiar about that is Robert Kennedy was cracking down on the Mafia as the attorney general.

One unimportant piece of information comes in a cable from the FBI in 1967 that included a brief conversation with one Cuban saying he knew Oswald and that he was a good shot.

Another memo claimed the Soviets believed the ultra-right in the U.S. killed JFK. There was no evidence of that. That tale was spun in the early 1960s and some believed it was to take the heat off the hard-left, which is what Oswald was. He had at one point lived in Russia.

CNN, with their usual flair for trashing President Trump turned the release into an attack-Trump event, claiming he promised drama because, they say, he is a conspiracy theorist.

There were also memos referencing “Operation Mongoose” in 1962 which allude to the possible sabotaging of airplane parts going to Cuba in an attempt to topple the Cuban regime.

The following audio clip is the earliest known recording of JFK, which was released by Harvard University. In the tape, he is discussing the appointment of Hugo Black to the Supreme Court. Hugo Black is believed to have been a supporter of the KKK.