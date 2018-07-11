SEIU Slams Rule Banning Them From Embezzling Medicaid $$$ from Caregivers

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it planned to end an ‘illegal’ Obama-era rule allowing unions to collect dues from state subsidies intended for home health workers — including family caregivers.

It’s only illegal indirectly.

The SEIU has been using union dues to subsidize political endeavors. Workers who tried to opt out of the provision were denied. In 2012, the Supreme Court of the United States dealt unions a blow, ruling workers can opt-out of paying union dues when the money is going to political causes they disagree with.

In the case of home healthcare workers, including family members caring for a sick child or an elderly person, SEIU got the money first. They got the checks first and took out their ‘dues’, often without notifying the recipients.

Recently, the Supreme Court dealt yet another tough blow to organized labor in Janus v. AFSCME, which held that nonunion public workers could not be forced to pay agency fees to public-sector unions, either.

Agencies often took out money and then gave it to the unions.

The rule requires that Medicaid directly pay health care providers, instead of paying third parties who provide benefits, such as health insurance and job training, to providers.

This amends a rule finalized under the Obama administration in January 2014 that allowed for these third-party payments, which “may have occurred without the express knowledge of the provider,” according to the accompanying press release Tuesday

People often didn’t even know they were doing it. It was forced unionization.

The SEIU, one of the largest public-sector [Socialist] unions in the U.S., referred to the proposed rule “as part of the administration’s broad, coordinated attack against working people.”

“The proposed rule targets these home care workers and is designed to stop them from contributing their own wages to support their union in the same way that teachers, police and firefighters do,” the SEIU said in a statement.

“This proposal is a transparent attempt to interfere with workers’ freedom to choose to join together in a union and advocate for higher wages, better training, and basic benefits like affordable healthcare and paid sick time that are crucial to ensure quality home care for our parents, grandparents, and children.”

In 2014, Obama legalized skimming off the top of Medicaid payments but it was a decades-old practice.

The director of the Freedom Foundation said unions have made billions from it.

The practice has netted unions billions of dollars from public-sector home healthcare workers forced to pay union dues or “agency fees” equivalent to 85 percent of a dues payment to cover the cost of representation for non-members.

UNIONS STEALING FROM SICK KIDS AND THE ELDERLY

The unions had been doing it for years without the victims knowing it.

In November 2011, the State of Michigan mandated that anyone who collected Medicaid/Medicare for a sick person at home was required to pay dues to SEIU. This could include a parent taking care of a sick child or a son taking care of a mother.

They were taking union dues from sick children and elderly people basically. The practice ended with a Republican governor.

The far-left union has a history of mandating union dues and then pouring money into the campaigns of Democrats.

Unions are a corrupt slush fund for the Democrats.

THE UNION THREAT, REMEMBERING CARD CHECK

The unions have gone far-left and Barack Obama had an incestuous relationship with them because of their like-ideologies.

For example, in 2011, Barack Obama appointed Craig Becker to the National Labor Relations Board. As the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Associate General Counsel, Becker regularly advocated for the inappropriate use of the NLRB’s power. In an instant of uncensored honesty, Mr. Becker wrote that employers should be barred from NLRB proceedings: “On these latter issues employers should have no right to be heard in either a representation case or an unfair labor practice case, even though Board rulings might indirectly affect their duty to bargain.”

Becker and Obama are strong believers in forced unionization. In December 2011, Becker and his cronies put through a ruling mandating the Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA), “card check,” even though it was rejected by Congress when it was put through as a bill. Card check eliminated the secret ballot and given unions’ thuggish tactics against people who didn’t do as they said, it would have ended in forced unionization.