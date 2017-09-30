Sessions, Tillerson Fighting to Keep Clinton Emails Secret

The Jeff Sessions DoJ and the Rex Tillerson State Department won’t release Hillary Clinton’s newly uncovered emails. It’s inexplicable unless they are protecting the former presidential candidate.

Judicial Watch announced yesterday that federal judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly will personally review, in camera, redacted material from emails discussing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of iPads and iPhones during her tenure at the State Department. It’s a result of their lawsuit. They have to sue for everything as if FOIA didn’t exist.

The judge also ordered the State Department to file an affidavit explaining why they should not be required to conduct a new, FOIA compliant and serious search for Clinton emails, given the fact that a thorough search, including the most obvious files for the emails in question, was never conducted.

The court rejected arguments by the Tillerson State Department and their attorneys at the Sessions Justice Department intended to further obstruct and impede the investigation.

Judicial Watch in June of 2017 submitted new evidence to the court showing that Hillary Clinton had knowingly used an unsecure Blackberry device, ignoring warnings against doing so.

It was more of her “extreme carelessness”.

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch President stated, “Hillary Clinton knowingly used an unsecure email system and risky iPads and smart phones to conduct classified and sensitive government business. It is frankly outrageous that Secretary Tillerson and Attorney General Sessions allow their agencies to cover up for and defend Hillary Clinton’s scandalous and potentially criminal conduct.”

Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, can’t get documents from the DoJ mafia either.

The Judiciary Committee has been trying to question, for their investigation, the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch of the FBI, Carl Ghattas, and Chief of Staff and senior counsel to the FBI Director James Rybicki. The committee had originally requested that the pair be available for a July 11th interview.

They simply don’t come.

Now the committee is finally talking about subpoenaing them.

