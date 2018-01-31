Several of Our Black Congressman Formulate Policy with Farrakhan

Writer Jeryl Bier of The Weekly Standard is reporting not simply on a photo of Barack Obama meeting with Louis Farrakhan, but on the other congressmen who met with Farrakhan to formulate policy.

Even Southern Poverty Law Center calls Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam a hate group. Farrakhan is anti-white, anti-Semitic and anti-American. Bier lists a few of his quotes:

On Iranian TV, he said traitorously, “I believe that brother Fidel Castro is one of the greatest revolutionaries in the history of the struggle of human beings to attain their human rights.”

Also on Iranian TV, “America is on her deathbed… America… is going down, and so my brother [Fidel Castro] rests in peace.

Same TV: “America’s time unfortunately for judgment has come… a judgment of the world that has been affected by the “Shaitan” or Satan of America.”

Farrakhan’s views are extremely radical: Farrakhan claims Jews calls Jews “Satanic”, Claims Jews caused the Holocaust and 9/11; “White people deserve to die”; and Farrakhan said, “Hitler was a very great man”.

Farrakhan is the man Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, William Jefferson and Al Green, all U.S. representatives, meet with to determine policy.

2006, in a side room off a church foyer in New Orleans:@LouisFarrakhan: “Tell me how I can be of service.”@RepMaxineWaters: “I think we need to get together and talk about how we’re going to put New Orleans on the national agenda.”https://t.co/Z3w9cpLTnf pic.twitter.com/YPXf0NMaPS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2018

These congressmen, all of whom want to impeach Trump, met with anti-Semitic, anti-White Louis Farrakhan to discuss national strategy.

My op-ed in yesterday’s @WSJ is not just about Obama’s Farrakhan photo. In 2006, several Democrats, most still in office today (including @RepMaxineWaters, @RepBarbaraLee and @RepAlGreen), met with Farrakhan in New Orleans to discuss national strategy.https://t.co/Z3w9cpLTnf pic.twitter.com/zOZ0hfbnhk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 31, 2018

This is traitorous behavior and they should immediately be kicked out of Congress.