Shocker! Schumer, Feinstein Push to Delay Kavanaugh Vote

Democrats are still trying to delay the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation set for this Friday. They want 24 more people interviewed by the FBI, hoping to set up an endless chain of interviews as in the Mueller probe.

Feinstein is once again moving the goal posts, or trying to, on Brett Kavanaugh. She wants the vote delayed.

“Well, I believe it is. I believe it’s too soon,” Feinstein told reporters on Capitol Hill, according to Reuters. “It’s Tuesday and we have to put all the facts together.”

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch responded to the report that Feinstein wants to delay the vote by tweeting, “You don’t say.”

Shumer’s trying to delay also.

Schumer allegedly told Mitch McConnell he wants an FBI briefing on the Kavanaugh report 24 hours before the Senate votes on cloture to end debate on the nomination.

Hatch responded to that one, tweeting, “He could have had that update 6 weeks ago if Democrats hadn’t hid the allegations until the 11th hour. No more delays for the Senator who said he would “do everything within his power” to stop Kavanaugh the day he was nominated.”

Now that Schumer has had a hand in destroying Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation, he suggests Kavanaugh isn’t a “shining example”, something Schumer has never been.

A Supreme Court nominee must, whatever their politics, be a shining example of someone who tells the truth. Every Senator now must assess these serious allegations, and consider whether Judge Kavanaugh has the temperament, independence, and credibility to serve. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 2, 2018

SCHUMER TRIED TO DERAIL WITH MEANINGLESS TEXTS

Schumer tried to use a fake NBC story about texts to derail the vote. We already reported about that here and here.

Senate Judiciary Committee blasts report as “last-ditch effort to derail the nomination” pic.twitter.com/KvzekNAX5M — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2018

FBI PROBE WILL WRAP UP BY WEDNESDAY

Democrats won’t like this but the FBI probe will wrap up late Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to the WSJ.com.

GOP aides on the Hill and another person familiar with the process said they were expecting the bureau to conclude its report as soon as late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Senators would then be shown the FBI’s findings, but it wasn’t clear if the public would get a look as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on Tuesday the report was expected “soon” and “will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it.”

If it’s bad, Democrats will leak it.