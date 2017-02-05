Shrill Moonbat Nancy Pelosi Is Seeing Russians Again

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, following up on a crazed rant by Elizabeth Warren, started talking Russians again with Chuck Todd. She thinks they have something on Donald Trump.

The shrill moonbat is devastated at the impending loss of regulations, but is willing to talk about more excessive spending if Trump wants to spend. She doesn’t want to be seen as an obstructionist.

Pelosi continues the Democrat Party free fall. She’s talking about imaginary Russian conspiracies when Americans want jobs.

Babbling with Chuck Todd, Pelosi pushed the dopey Putin-Trump connection story and went so far as to say she wants the FBI to investigate what Russian President Vladimir Putin has on President Donald Trump.

“I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump,” the California Democrat told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I think we have to have an investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia, and we want to see his tax returns, so we can have truth in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump.”

Pelosi should learn from Buzzfeed’s mistakes. They’re being sued for their made-up dossier story. She won’t learn, most likely, and Republicans are grateful for that.

The conspiracy theories will continue to bounce around in her 70-odd-year old head and eventually make their way out into the public as gibberish.

The Democrat Party slide into insanity will continue with Pelosi and the rest of the foot-stomping, crying, threatening horde of Democrats on Capitol Hill.

It’s nothing a little medication and therapy dogs won’t help.