Socialist Thief Gillum Picked Up One Vote in Recount But Won’t Concede

Andrew Gillum only gained one vote in the recount but he will not concede. Ron DeSantis is basically the governor. The vote is outside the 0.25 percent threshold needed for a manual recount.

Although the lead appears insurmountable, Gillum will not concede and called for counting to continue. He stopped short, however, of filing a lawsuit to demand that. That could be next.

“A vote denied is justice denied — the State of Florida must count every legally cast vote,” Gillum said. “As today’s unofficial reports and recent court proceedings make clear, there are tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted. We plan to do all we can to ensure that every voice is heard in this process.”

Because the races are inside the .25 percent margin, the races for Senate and Agriculture Commissioner are proceeding to a hand recount. In the Senate race, Broward came in two minutes late and their entire recount wasn’t counted. They said they weren’t familiar with the SOS website. Palm Beach lost thousands of votes and they don’t know where they went but Scott picked up votes. In Matt Caldwell’s race, Fried is still .06 points ahead of Caldwell.

THE OFFICIAL RESULTS

The Florida Secretary of State’s office has posted the results of the statewide machine recount. With Ron DeSantis holding a 0.41 point margin over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the Gubernatorial race, there is no mandatory hand recount triggered. pic.twitter.com/xV4swZhgUK — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 15, 2018

In the race for Florida Senator, Governor Rick Scott leads Senator Bill Nelson by a margin of 0.15 points after machine recount, which will trigger a statewide hand recount, to be completed by Sunday at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/f8GrsKvAeO — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 15, 2018

MEANWHILE: the race for Ag Commisioner is even tighter, as Nikki Fried holds on to a 0.06 point lead over Matt Caldwell following the machine recount. This race will also head for a hand recount. pic.twitter.com/sG7FVUrNL5 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 15, 2018

Andrew Gillum’s Gubernatorial campaign calls for all counties to complete the recount process (including presumably Palm Beach County, who did not make today’s 3pm deadline) before the Secretary of State certifies the election results. pic.twitter.com/kJlEShZ4Wh — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 15, 2018