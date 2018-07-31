Soros’s Powerful Media Consortium Helped Commie-Cinderella O-Cortez Win

The Communist Cinderella Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found her prince, George Soros, and that is who helped her defeat Rep. Joe Crowley in NY 14. As far-left as Crowley is, and he is, he wasn’t far-left enough or young enough or pretty enough for Soros. They want to put lipstick on the Communist pig.

Soros’s people always go for the most Progressive [Communist/Socialist] candidates.

Ocasio-Cortez was a Bernie Sanders organizer. She was also backed by the powerful George Soros-funded Media Consortium.

The New York Times writes that she was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez admits that their coverage helped her win.

The Media Consortium is a Soros a media empire that, according to Media Research Center (MRC), reaches nearly 300 million people a month.

COMMIERELLA WON BECAUSE OF THE SOROS MEDIA “IN NO SMALL PART”

In a June 27 interview with Uygur on his YouTube channel “The Young Turks,” Ocasio-Cortez thanked Uygur and other Soros media platforms for covering her before the primaries, which she says “in no small part” helped her win [see video below].

“I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez told Uygur. “In fact it was, it was JD (Justice Democrats) and it was Brand New Congress (BNC) that asked me to run in the first place.”

The Young Turks is a member of The Media Consortium — a network of far left media publications which includes Mother Jones, Democracy Now!, and dozens of other outlets, funded by Soros.

The Young Turks also founded in part Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress.

That ties Cindercommie to Soros Media and the former Young Turks star, sexist, racist pig Cenk Uygur.

BRAND NEW DEMOCRATS AND JUSTICE DEMOCRATS, THE NEW COMMIES

Uyger helped found Brand New Democrats and Justice Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez’s website address once belonged to Brand New Congress.

Their goal was to have 400 candidates run for Congress by last year. Each of those 400 is supposed to commit to a similar far left platform. That includes immigration reform, Communist healthcare, free everything, and the abolishment of ICE.

They seem to have far fewer than that, with only 29 including Ocasio-Cortez listed on their website.The other candidates you see Ocasio-Cortez campaigning for include Cori Bush and Brent Welder. They are also part of this group of new young commies in the media network.

The Brand New Congress/Justice Democrats also push far-far-left Cynthia Nixon who is running for governor of New York.

LISTEN TO HER CREDIT THE NETWORK

At the ten-minute mark, O-Cortez notes that BNC and the JDs were instrumental in soliciting her and then promoting her “after she left Standing Rock” which means she was among the far-far-left pipeline protesters. Video via WeaselZippers.us and Internet sleuth Rich Weinstein who tied her to Soros on Monday.

Go to 10:00 on the mark: