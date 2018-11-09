Stealing an Election! Bill Nelson’s Suing to Make the Lawbreaking Legal

Senator Marco Rubio warned that the lawyers would get involved in the elections in Florida to steal the vote and that appears to be what is happening. The lawyers for the left announced in a presser that they were in Florida to win.

The lawyer involved in the Florida senatorial race is Marc Elias who was Hillary Clinton’s lawyer in the Fusion GPS fake dossier scandal. He is suing to have a delay in counting ballots.

It is very transparent as to why he is doing this. The corrupt districts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties violated the law in the vote counting. Ballots are miraculously appearing by the tens of thousands.

Basically, scumbag Elias wants to legalize the lawbreaking.

Sen. Bill Nelson’s (D-Fla.) reelection campaign is suing Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner in Tallahassee federal court to extend the deadline for counties to turn in unofficial vote counts.

Tallahassee is the city run by Andrew Gillum which is currently under FBI investigation.

While Nelson’s Republican opponent, Gov. Rick Scott, appeared to be victorious over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D) Tuesday night, his lead has narrowed to about 15,000 as votes, mostly from Broward and Palm Beach counties, came in Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on my experience in other states in recounts I would expect that when we go into a machine recount then a hand recount, right now the results are unknown as to who’s won. If I had to place a bet, I’d say that it’s more likely than not that Sen. Nelson will prevail in a recount,” Marc Elias, Nelson’s campaign lawyer, said.

Elias is the Hillary Clinton fixer.

Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign has filed suit agains the Florida Secretary of State’s office, saying the state plans to “unconstitutionally reject the VBM [vote by mail] and provisional ballots of tens of thousands of Florida voters.” pic.twitter.com/f5pg4MA6XD — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 9, 2018

TRUMP SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT IS LOOKING INTO IT

Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

MARCO RUBIO IS ALL OVER THIS

The Nelson lawsuit will make the illegalities legal. That’s how Democrat/Socialists under evil Chuck Schumer operate. Rubio wants them to follow the law, but for Dems, the law is malleable to their will. Look what they did to Justice Kavanaugh. They do not follow the rule of law.

Every vote legally cast should be counted. That’s the law Have no problem with recounts. That’s the law. But last early votes were cast Sunday & had to be submitted by Tue evening. That the law too. Yet 48 hours after deadline #BrowardCounty is only county still counting them — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

He all but accused Broward of stealing the election.

Long but IMPORTANT THREAT ON ELECTIONS IN #FLORIDA.#BayCounty was hit by a Cat 4 Hurricane just 4 weeks ago,yet managed to count votes & submit timely results. Yet over 41 hours after polls closed #Broward elections office is still counting votes? #Sayfie 1/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

#Broward elections department has a history of violating the law: A court found they improperly handled votes by mail:https://t.co/NOE6qdbWly Court found they destroyed ballots in 2016 in violation of state & federal law:https://t.co/ywP8qE46J5 #Sayfie 3/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

He pointed out how they handled ballots.

This video,posted by an Independent Cong candidate in 18 (who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders in 16) purports to show BrowardCounty ballots being transported from polling places in private cars. Has anyone in local media looked into this claim or asked elections dept about it? https://t.co/1JztfdRudn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

Apparently #BrowardCounty elections left behind a box labeled “Provisional Ballots” at a local elementary school that served as a polling place. Just let that sink in for a moment. https://t.co/o1Gn7mxOzG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

TRUMP MOCKED THEM ON TWITTER AND THAT HAS INFURIATED THE MEDIA

His comment is funny, read it for yourself.

You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

AND THEN THERE’S LUNATIC SCARBOROUGH

Unconcerned about the “rampant fraud” that may be taking place, as Florida Gov. Rick Scott characterized events in Broward County, where a circuit court judge ruled earlier this year the supervisor of elections broke federal and state law by destroying ballots, Scarborough took to Twitter to claim that Rubio was “fighting against every citizen’s vote being counted in Florida.”

|@marcorubio is fighting against every citizen’s vote being counted in Florida. #FloridaRecount — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 8, 2018

That of course is a bald-faced lie and Rubio responded.

When did I ask anyone to stop counting? And how is criticizing repeated election failures by same election official a fight to stop vote counting? Why can’t #BrowardCounty elections do what 65 of 67 counties did, count all votes in timely way & in compliance with #Florida law? https://t.co/dtujSqotYG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018