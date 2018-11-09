Stealing an Election! Bill Nelson’s Suing to Make the Lawbreaking Legal

By
S.Noble
-
0

Senator Marco Rubio warned that the lawyers would get involved in the elections in Florida to steal the vote and that appears to be what is happening. The lawyers for the left announced in a presser that they were in Florida to win.

The lawyer involved in the Florida senatorial race is Marc Elias who was Hillary Clinton’s lawyer in the Fusion GPS fake dossier scandal. He is suing to have a delay in counting ballots.

It is very transparent as to why he is doing this. The corrupt districts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties violated the law in the vote counting. Ballots are miraculously appearing by the tens of thousands.

Basically, scumbag Elias wants to legalize the lawbreaking.

Sen. Bill Nelson’s (D-Fla.) reelection campaign is suing Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner in Tallahassee federal court to extend the deadline for counties to turn in unofficial vote counts.

Tallahassee is the city run by Andrew Gillum which is currently under FBI investigation.

While Nelson’s Republican opponent, Gov. Rick Scott, appeared to be victorious over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D) Tuesday night, his lead has narrowed to about 15,000 as votes, mostly from Broward and Palm Beach counties, came in Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on my experience in other states in recounts I would expect that when we go into a machine recount then a hand recount, right now the results are unknown as to who’s won. If I had to place a bet, I’d say that it’s more likely than not that Sen. Nelson will prevail in a recount,” Marc Elias, Nelson’s campaign lawyer, said.

Elias is the Hillary Clinton fixer.

TRUMP SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT IS LOOKING INTO IT

MARCO RUBIO IS ALL OVER THIS

The Nelson lawsuit will make the illegalities legal. That’s how Democrat/Socialists under evil Chuck Schumer operate. Rubio wants them to follow the law, but for Dems, the law is malleable to their will. Look what they did to Justice Kavanaugh. They do not follow the rule of law.

He all but accused Broward of stealing the election.

He pointed out how they handled ballots.

TRUMP MOCKED THEM ON TWITTER AND THAT HAS INFURIATED THE MEDIA

His comment is funny, read it for yourself.

AND THEN THERE’S LUNATIC SCARBOROUGH

Unconcerned about the “rampant fraud” that may be taking place, as Florida Gov. Rick Scott characterized events in Broward County, where a circuit court judge ruled earlier this year the supervisor of elections broke federal and state law by destroying ballots, Scarborough took to Twitter to claim that Rubio was “fighting against every citizen’s vote being counted in Florida.”

That of course is a bald-faced lie and Rubio responded.

