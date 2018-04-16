Stormy Makes Big Bucks Stripping Near Mar-e-Lago

Days before President Trump arrived at his Mar-e-Lage estate, hussy Stormy Daniels stripped 10 minutes away on a ‘Make America Horny Again’ tour.

She has been cashing in on the publicity from the accusation of a one-night stand with Trump. There has been a mess of publicity over the lawyer who paid her off, Michael Cohen.

Her Twitter page went from 80,000 followers to 655,000 followers since she began her escapades. Stormy’s lawyer said they fear for their lives which is ridiculous. The lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been trolling Michael Cohen.

Anyway, this is what she’s good at, selling herself for money. She’s an aging trollop and wants to make money while she can.

Guess what’s 10 mins from Mar-a-Lago resort? And across the street from Trump International Golf Course? Ultra Gentlemen’s Club

👇👇👇

Stormy Daniels Make America Horny Again tour President today heads to Florida, just missing the weekend appearance of Stormy Daniels at a strip, er, gentleman’s club across the street from his golf resort. He’ll discuss North Korea (and play golf) w/Japanese Prime Minister Abe pic.twitter.com/8LZyb1i9ou — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) April 16, 2018