Stunning CBS Poll! Build the Wall, Deport or Detain Illegal Entrants

The CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker Poll conducted by YouGov June 21-22 during the midst of the controversy over migrant families and unaccompanied children flooding the southern border shows a shift toward President Trump’s views. In March, the CBS poll showed 60 percent opposed a wall.

Now 51 percent support a wall being built but they are split on whether it can be completed. 32 percent say the wall is a good idea and can probably be completed while another 19 percent say the wall is a good idea that should be tried even if it can’t be completed.

Migrant families need to be returned to their countries as a family, say 48 percent; 11 percent think the parents should be arrested and their children detained with them; 4 percent said the parents should be arrested and their children kept in a separate facility. A total of 63 percent either want the migrant families deported or detained.

Only 21 percent think the families should be released into the U.S. with a promise to appear for a hearing at a later date. [Almost none return for the court dates.]

There were other surprises too!

In terms of the blue wave, the margin between the parties is reduced to 4 percent.

More than 36 percent of those surveyed in a CBS poll published Sunday said they want to see Republicans maintain control of Congress in 2018. Another 40 percent of those surveyed told pollsters they prefer to see Democrats come out ahead on Election Day.

Arizona Dems Like McCain, Flakes Roundly Disliked

There were other surprises – or maybe not – in the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll. Arizona voters weighed in on their state’s U.S. senators, who received more negative than positive views.

GOP Sen. John McCain gets his highest favorable rating from Arizona Democrats of all partisan groups — 62 percent view him favorably. It’s voters in his own party who give McCain his most negative ratings — nearly 7 in 10 view him unfavorably.

Retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake gets an unfavorable rating from more than half of the state’s voters. More than twice as many Democrats (35 percent) than Republicans (16 percent) rate Flake favorably.

More than half of Arizona independents view both McCain and Flake unfavorably.