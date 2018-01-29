Stunning! McCabe Was Removed Over “Something Concerning” in IG Report

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported earlier Monday that Andrew McCabe’s sudden departure from the FBI was ‘mutual’ and done on McCabe’s terms. It soon became widely known that McCabe was ‘removed’.

Many thought the timing, 12 hours after FBI Director Christopher Wray read the FISA abuse memo established a possible causal relationship. What we are now finding out is that it was something turned up by the Inspector General as he was investigating the handling of the Hillary Clinton email case.

Andy McCabe was offered a demotion but left instead.

The Inspector General found something so significant that McCabe had to be removed immediately. It’s tied to the Clinton probe.

SOMETHING SIGNIFICANT

The New York Times reported:

Andrew G. McCabe abruptly stepped down on Monday as the F.B.I.’s deputy director after months of withering criticism from President Trump, telling friends he felt pressure from the head of the bureau to leave, according to two people close to Mr. McCabe.

Though Mr. McCabe’s retirement had been widely expected soon, his departure was nevertheless sudden. As recently as last week, Mr. McCabe had told people he hoped to stay until he was eligible to retire in mid-March. Instead, Mr. McCabe made his intentions known to colleagues on Monday, an American official said, and will immediately go on leave.

In a recent conversation, Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, raised concerns about a forthcoming inspector general report examining the actions of Mr. McCabe and other senior F.B.I. officials during the 2016 presidential campaign, when the bureau was investigating both Hillary Clinton’s email use and the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. In that discussion, according to one former law enforcement official close to Mr. McCabe, Mr. Wray suggested moving Mr. McCabe into another job, which would have been a demotion.

We r told that Mr. Wray found something concerning in pending IG report and he was going to move McCabe into another job, which was effectively a demotion. Instead, McCabe decided to leave the FBI. https://t.co/ebZrnf9w2z — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 29, 2018

The developments have changed the course of things, at least in terms of the briefing.

I’m told that DOJ inspector general HOROWITZ was expected to brief lawmakers tomorrow on the status of his review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Clinton investigation. But that meeting has now been CANCELED. Interesting in light of: https://t.co/gcMbagpVja — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 29, 2018