Teacher in “Outstanding” UK School Teaching Kids to Be Jihadis One Day

Umar Haque, 25, a UK teacher in an Islamic school planned to raise an “army” of jihadi children, The Telegraph reported. There were two other conspirators. He worked in two schools and a mosque. At least one of the schools was rated outstanding.

The children were 11-14 years

“And he tried — and he did, we believe — radicalize vulnerable children from the ages of 11 to 14,” said Commander Dean Hayden, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“His plan was to create an army of children to assist with multiple terrorist attacks throughout London.”

The mad jihadi had access to 200 children and at least 100 of them watched his extremist videos showing beheadings. He told the children they would be beheaded too if they told anyone.

He hoped to make the children into martyrs when they were older. He was going to teach them to drive so they could carry out mass killings throughout London.

No one would tell investigators anything and children “were paralyzed with fear.”

One child spoke to the police. On a video of his testimony, the child said, “He is teaching us terrorism, like how to fight,” he said. “If you fight for the sake of Allah, on Judgment Day, when you get judged for your good deeds and bad deeds, fighting is good.

“He wants a group of 300 men. He’s training us now so by the time I’m in Year 10 [age 15] we will be physically strong enough to fight.”

The schools he worked in were rated “outstanding” and the UK taxpayers get to fund this.

h/t Jon