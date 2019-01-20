They’re Not Sending Their Best! Murderer of 4 Arrested — He’s Here Illegally

Investigators in northern Nevada said a suspect in the murders of four people, three of them women, is in custody on an immigration hold and other charges.

Wilbur Ernesti Martinez-Guzman, 19, was arrested Saturday afternoon by deputies from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told a news conference Sunday.

He’s only 19 [he claims] and he has murdered four people — at least. He’s also a thief.

We feel confident we have the evidence to link him to all four homicides,” Balaam said.

Sheriff Darin Balaam, @DouglasSheriff Sheriff Dan Coverley, and @Carson_Sheriff Sheriff Ken Furlong just announced the arrest of a suspect in the ongoing Douglas County and Washoe County homicide investigations. Details on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/BYllUgpada — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 20, 2019