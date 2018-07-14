Thousands Show Up for Pro-Trump, Pro-Robinson Censored Rally in the UK

By
S.Noble
-
0

Reports coming out of Whitehall say thousands have shown up for a pro-Trump, pro-Tommy Robinson rally at Parliament. The pro-Trump marchers merged with the pro-Robinson marchers.

Supporters of Trump and Robinson claim most in Britain support President Trump.

UK HAS CENSORED PRO-TRUMP, PRO-ROBINSON MARCHERS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

Some say Britain is censoring the pro-Trump people. Express UK has confirmed that.

ANTIFA THUGS SHOWED UP

Communist street thugs showed up to turn the rally violent for a short time. It’s to their advantage. The right always gets blamed for their violence.

Antifa and their allies are responsible for the 19 foot ‘Trump Baby’ balloon and Friday’s rally. They were present today attacking the right-wing rally.

Fists were flying and bats were swinging as the Communist Anarchists crashed the pro-Trump, Free Tommy rally in London.

The ‘Welcome President Trump’ rally marched to Whitehall from the US embassy, while the Tommy Robinson demonstration started to gather at around 2pm.

The crowd featured numerous people carrying “Britain supports Trump” placards, RT reported.

There were some far-right attendees at the rally but most weren’t extreme. The Communists running the opposition rally are all extreme and they attacked the pro-Trump, free-Robinson rally.

Tommy Robinson is an anti-radical Islam activist. He sees mass immigration of Islamists as an invasion.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.