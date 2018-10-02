Time-Wasting FBI-Kavanaugh Probe Will Be Completed Tomorrow

The FBI probe will be over today or early Wednesday according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not surprising since they have investigated Judge Brett Kavanaugh six times — this will be the seventh. The cases of women accusers are, as we know, without witnesses or evidence of any kind. In fact, Mrs. Ford told several untruths during her testimony.

The case is 36 years old and Mrs. Ford doesn’t even know where or when it took place.

The FBI has talked to alleged party guests Patrick J. Smyth, Mark Judge and Leland Keyser and Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, who said that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her during their college years, according to WaPo.

SMYTH, JUDGE, FORD ET AL

“[Smyth] truthfully answered every question the FBI asked him and, consistent with the information he previously provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated that he has no knowledge of the small party or gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, nor does he have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh,” Smyth’s lawyer Eric B. Bruce said in a statement, according to WaPo.

Mark Judge isn’t talking to the media but he already released two statements saying the same thing — none of it happened.

The FBI has not returned calls from lawyers for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — and she’s not included in its current list of potential witnesses to interview, two sources told NBC News.

The White House believes Ford’s public testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee was sufficient and the FBI would be wasting its time speaking to her again about allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said a source familiar with the Trump administration’s thinking.

The FBI declined to comment.

Democrats aren’t happy. They’re never happy. Jeff Flake won’t be happy either. Democrats now want a probe of Kavanaugh’s drinking, but the FBI isn’t interested. Democrats want to get him for perjury over statements he made about his adolescent drinking. It’s surprising they haven’t asked the FBI to probe his yearbook comments.

Deborah Ramirez has a list of names.

Democrat bloggers claimed that Deborah Ramirez gave the FBI the names of 12 witnesses. First, the media reported they were witnesses, then potential witnesses, then people who might have information.

One of her witnesses, who didn’t witness the alleged sexual impropriety, had his statement about a bar fight blown out of the water by a police report. It contradicted him on the bar fight/ice throwing incident in 1985.

Other friends exchanged gossipy texts as reported by NBC News but that’s been deemed to be without merit.

FBI PROBE WILL WRAP UP BY WEDNESDAY

Democrats won’t like this but the FBI probe will wrap up late Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to the WSJ.com.

GOP aides on the Hill and another person familiar with the process said they were expecting the bureau to conclude its report as soon as late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Senators would then be shown the FBI’s findings, but it wasn’t clear if the public would get a look as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on Tuesday the report was expected “soon” and “will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it.”

There will be a public statement. If they don’t release it, Democrats will cherry-pick and leak.