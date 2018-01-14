TRUMP NEVER SAID IT

President Trump never called any nations “s***holes”, according to several witnesses in the meeting. The claim appears to be a bit of Dick Durbin manipulation for which he has become famous. Obviously, he doesn’t care that he has harmed the President before the world. In fact, that was the goal.

Even if the President said it, there is no good reason to repeat what was said in a private meeting to the media with our foreign relations in the balance.

More people say he didn’t say it at this point.

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Homeland Security Secretary Kerstjen Nielsen, who was in the immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers when President Donald Trump allegedly used the word “s***hole,” said she did not recall Trump making that comment.

Sunday, on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. David Perdue (GA) who was in the immigration policy meeting said, “The gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive.”

He added, “I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?”

Sen.Tom Cotton joined “Face the Nation” and said, “”I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

h/t Zigmont