Trump’s Being Roundly Criticized for Calling Horrible Countries S***hole Countries

President Trump allegedly grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they suggested he restore protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people who received second-hand information.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.

Good point! It’s not about the race of the people, it’s fact that the leaders of the country have abused their people and engaged in profiteering and corruption. Politically, the countries are mostly socialist and therein lies the biggest problem.

Have the people who criticized the President been to those countries? The people aren’t the country but their leaders have indeed destroyed the countries. If we take too many people from these cultures, there is the danger of them not assimilating and in turn transforming our culture.

The President isn’t careful about his verbiage, he’s not PC, but there is a point in this if we are honest. Norway is a peaceful, developed country and Haiti, El Salvador and African countries are basically not. It has nothing to do with the color of peoples’ skin. It’s just the truth. They are impoverished, drug-infested ratholes.

Why should we keep looking for excuses to open the borders to more and more people, especially since we can demand the best and haven’t cured our own issues or poor minority Americans?

We can answer that. The reason is because the Democrats want pliable people who are uneducated and who come from leftist nations.

We don’t even know if the President said it but it’s being reported as face.

Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and then prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said.

Wrong! The lottery needs to be gone or the next Democrat or RINO in the presidency will expand it once again.

They want to only add $1.5 billion for the wall which is almost meaningless.

To Trump’s credit, amnesty Graham and Durbin thought they would be meeting with Trump alone and were surprised to find immigration conservatives such as Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), at the meeting.

After the meeting, Marc Short, Trump’s legislative aide, said the White House was nowhere near a bipartisan deal on immigration.

Earlier in the day, Jeff Flake, an open borders Republican, said they reached a deal. Any deal Flake likes can’t be good.