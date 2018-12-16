Trump’s Personal Lawyer Defends Him Against “Pathetic” Michael Cohen

By
S.Noble
-
0

Rudy Giuliani on ABC’s This Week Sunday blasted Michael Cohen as “pathetic” and a habitual liar after the longtime Trump associate said he violated campaign finance laws at President Trump’s direction.

“The man is pathetic… He’s a lawyer. He’s the guy you depend on to determine whether or not you should do it this or way or that way,” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Giuliani, who represents Trump in the Russia investigation, said that Cohen had previously indicated on a number of documented occasions that he acted on his own and was reimbursed by the president.

Guiliani addressed the campaign finance issue in the Southern District of New York claiming they don’t have “corroborating evidence.”

The President tweeted this morning, calling him a rat.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?”

OTHER INTERESTING QUOTES

Other quotes worth noting include Guiliani’s contention that Cohen asked for a pardon and the President refused to discuss it. The former mayor thinks that’s why he turned on the President.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Guiliani if the President knew about Don Jr’s Trump Tower meeting and he gave the usual answer — ‘no’!

And about talking with Mueller —

