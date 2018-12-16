Trump’s Personal Lawyer Defends Him Against “Pathetic” Michael Cohen

Rudy Giuliani on ABC’s This Week Sunday blasted Michael Cohen as “pathetic” and a habitual liar after the longtime Trump associate said he violated campaign finance laws at President Trump’s direction.

“The man is pathetic… He’s a lawyer. He’s the guy you depend on to determine whether or not you should do it this or way or that way,” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week.”

NEW: Pres. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani responds to Michael Cohen’s claim that Trump directed Cohen to make the payments: “Pathetic, the man is pathetic. That’s a lawyer you’re interviewing… he lies to fit the situation he’s in.” https://t.co/zkekRcOdti pic.twitter.com/S3yO0rmTMJ — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2018

Giuliani, who represents Trump in the Russia investigation, said that Cohen had previously indicated on a number of documented occasions that he acted on his own and was reimbursed by the president.

Guiliani addressed the campaign finance issue in the Southern District of New York claiming they don’t have “corroborating evidence.”

Pres. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claims the Southern District of New York doesn’t have “corroborating evidence” to Michael Cohen’s testimony. “I ran that office, I know what they do.” https://t.co/zkekRcOdti pic.twitter.com/TdLE6rPZa3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2018

The President tweeted this morning, calling him a rat.

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?”

OTHER INTERESTING QUOTES

Other quotes worth noting include Guiliani’s contention that Cohen asked for a pardon and the President refused to discuss it. The former mayor thinks that’s why he turned on the President.

Rudy Giuliani says he had a conversation with Michael Cohen’s lawyers about possibility of a pardon: “I told his lawyers there will be no discussion of a pardon.” “I think that’s one of the reasons why he double-crossed the president.” https://t.co/zkekRcOdti pic.twitter.com/noFPGdXJwT — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2018

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Guiliani if the President knew about Don Jr’s Trump Tower meeting and he gave the usual answer — ‘no’!

.@GStephanopoulos: “Did the president know about Don Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting with the Russians at the time?” Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani: “No, that is definitely, he didn’t know about it. And I think that’s consistent testimony” https://t.co/0xd9AjDZaX #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/Xe3jj6Ruke — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 16, 2018

And about talking with Mueller —

.@GStephanopoulos: “Is it still possible the president’s going to talk to Robert Mueller?” Rudy Giuliani: “All I can tell you is the agreement contemplates our having discussions if there are any further follow-ups or questions.” https://t.co/IvsTkiSpjY pic.twitter.com/hA9zSayjxA — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2018