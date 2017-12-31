Twilight’s Last Gleaming for America: Obama’s Doomsday Project

Since 2009, Americans have witnessed unprecedented damage to their country’s constitution, economy, military, sovereignty, race and foreign relations—all seemingly wrought by one man. How could Obama come from nowhere and accomplish all this? One thing he said rings true, in his case: He sure didn’t build it by himself.

It’s obvious that his coming was planned for a long time and executed with considerable resources. His ideology indicates it was the work of Marxists bent on eliminating America as a world power and turning it into a leftist banana republic. Why?

The sole obstacle to the realization of Global Communism—or Progressivism, as they prefer to call it—is a strong America.

The average American cannot believe such an intrigue is possible. Here’s a 61-year-old quote, still true today:

“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists.”—J. Edgar Hoover, FBI director, 1956 on America’s infiltration by Communists.

But how to verify there is such a conspiracy? Like any disease, lacking a definitive diagnostic test, an overwhelming array of unique symptoms can be conclusive. For openers, the fog of secrecy enveloping the man was an early warning. Another sign was the media’s penchant for depicting him as a vast intellect with a Godlike countenance, oft portrayed in photos with a halo over his furrowed brow.

Today, we know it was furrowed with solemn reflection on the task ahead: how he would remake America as a second-rate power, economically and militarily frail, hopelessly divided against itself.

Now consider the improbable disasters that befell Obama’s opponents for Illinois state senator and U.S. senator. Petitions of all four opponents in the 1996 primary for state senator were disqualified for invalid signatures, in very large percentages. How probable is that?

Concerning his run for U.S. Senate, Ann Coulter reported: “One month before the 2004 Democratic primary…Obama was down in the polls, about to lose to Blair Hull, a multimillionaire securities trader. But then the Chicago Tribune leaked the claim that Hull’s second ex-wife, Brenda Sexton, had sought an order of protection against him during their 1998 divorce proceedings….Hull finished third with 10 percent of the vote.”

In the general election, Obama’s opponent, Jack Ryan abruptly dropped out of the race after lawsuits by the Chicago Tribune and WLS-TV persuaded Judge Robert Schnider, a Democrat, to release sealed records of Ryan’s custody hearing five years earlier. He and his ex had agreed to keep them sealed to protect their learning disabled son.

The records revealed she had accused Ryan of urging her to have sex with him before other people in sex clubs. She described one such as “a bizarre club with cages, whips and other apparatus hanging from the ceiling.”

Coulter adds “The sex club allegations aired on ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ ‘NBC Nightly News,’ ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,’ and NBC’s ‘Today’ show. CNN covered the story like it was the first moon landing.”

What publicist could deliver such coverage?

Less than a week after Ryan dropped out, “John Kerry’s campaign manager…called Obama and told him that he had been picked to deliver the Democratic National Convention’s keynote address.” —ChicagoMag.com

That speech brought Obama to national attention.

Miraculously, Obama wound up facing unknown Republican Alan Keyes and won a seat on the U.S. Senate 70 to 27 percent.

In office, Obama saw virtually no opposition from press or Republicans to any of his unthinkable acts—an extraordinary phenomenon. Democrats cheerfully signed on to the obvious lie that “you can keep your insurance,” though it was clear, after the 2010 wipeout, that many of them would pay after millions of Americans lost their policies, in 2014.

So far, reasonable evidence of a conspiracy.

Is he a Communist? David Horowitz was raised by Communists; today he fights them. He asserts, “The president, his chief operative Valerie Jarrett and his chief political strategist David Axelrod all came out of the same Communist left and the same radical new left as I did, and all have remained heart and soul a part of it.”

In a 2013 article, he states there are “defining features of the left…”:

“Their alienation from country….They are hostile to its history and to its core values….” He adds:

“We are now confronted by mortal enemies …who have openly declared that…[we] should be erased from the face of the earth. How could an American president deliberately set out to appease such enemies? How…could he reduce our country to an international laughing stock, no longer respected by our friends, no longer feared by our foes?”

“Instinctive, practiced, and indispensable dishonesty.” “They regard politics as a religious war. This explains why they are so rude and nasty when you disagree with them … and of course if they had the power, the punishments would be more severe…”

He adds:

Does all this sound familiar?

Two reports follow, which could explain Obama’s rise to the pinnacle and invulnerability in office. They’re admittedly anecdotal, but striking for their detail and similarity. The first is from an American physicist, Tom Fife, in Russia after the fall of the USSR to work on a software project. At the end of his stay, a get-together in the home of a Russian physicist and his wife was the setting for a startling prophecy. It was February of 1992. The wife had been a powerful apparatchik of the recently disbanded Communist party. Contemptuous of America, she said this, according to Fife:

“ ‘What if I told you that you will have a black president very soon and he will be a Communist?’ she said. [a Soviet]—from the radio interview below.

“One of us asked, ‘It sounds like you know something we don’t know.’

“ ‘Yes, it is true,’ she replied. ‘This is not some idle talk. He is already born, and he is educated and being groomed to be president right now.… He has gone to the best schools…. He is what you call “Ivy League”.…I even know his name. His name is Barack. His mother is white and American and his father is black from Africa. That’s right, a chocolate baby! And he’s going to be president.’

“She became more and more smug as she presented her stream of detailed knowledge and predictions so matter-of-factly—as though all were foregone conclusions.

“ ‘It’s all been thought out. His father is not an American black, so he won’t have that social slave stigma. He is intelligent and…has been raised from the cradle to be an atheist and a Communist…. He is being guided every step of the way and he will be irresistible to America.’ ” [In the radio interview: “He’s been groomed to be irresistible.” And “He’ll be a blessing for World Communism”]

For more detail, listen to a radio interview of Tom Fife. It starts at 4:53.

The takeaway radio quote is this:

“[She said,] ‘America was at the same time the big stumbling block for Communism plus its biggest hope, America had to be brought over for everything to work worldwide.’ She said, ‘That’s why this had to take place.’ And it was going to take place. And I think that was one of the most frightening things about it, was it wasn’t just a woman mouthing off: She had this chilling certainty about it, self-assuredness about everything she said. That had almost more power, in some respects, than the words she said. She was just so certain; it was just a foregone conclusion.”

Possible confirmation is here.

The second report was of postman Allen Hulton, who delivered mail to Thomas and Mary Ayers, parents of Bill. There is a video, opening with a sworn written statement. Here are some quotes:

“Thomas Ayers was president of Commonwealth Edison.” He paraphrased Mary: “She started enthusiastically talking to me about this young Black student that they were helping out. She referred to him as a foreign student. He had a strange name.”

One day he ran into the student. “I’m absolutely positive that it was Barack Obama.” He had come to thank the Ayers family for helping him with his education. When asked what his plans were, he said: ‘I’m going to be president of the United States.’ It came across as if it had already been determined.”

Of course, given America’s obsessive sensitivity to race, he’d be the ideal choice. And his Muslim connection puts him at the axis of the Radical Left and Radical Islam.

If all this were true, Obama would do precisely what he did for eight years. He worked hard to turn Americans against their own country, and against each other. He worked in every way to weaken America—militarily, economically and spiritually. When he spoke of American exceptionalism in other countries, it was clear that he had an ardent dislike for his own country.

Of course, he defied the Constitution with an amnesty for millions; that was certain to further weaken the nation. This act was particularly menacing: it signifies that he intended to devastate America beyond repair. Hillary Clinton would have finished the job, had she been elected.

But she was defeated by Donald Trump. If the above story is true, it offers a good explanation for why Democrats are so very devastated over the election’s outcome.

The Democratic Party and it’s far-left street thugs have been working to overturn the election of Donald Trump for over a year, since. If they succeed we’ll all rue the day.