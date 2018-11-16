Two Florida Counties Accused of Cheating on Recount

As we reported Thursday, Broward County missed the deadline for reporting the recount by two minutes. They claim it was because they were unfamiliar with the Secretary of State’s website.

Another suspect county, Palm Beach, wasn’t done in time either. They blamed the machines.

Most people don’t believe it because Scott picked up votes in the recount and Bill Nelson lost votes, at least in Broward.

GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott and a host of others are accusing the two Florida counties of intentionally missing a recount deadline, a move that actually helped Democrats avoid losing more votes.

In what has been described as a “stunning development,” this delay let Broward and Palm Beach go with the old numbers.

Rick Scott gained 779 votes + Bill Nelson lost votes in the Broward County recount so what did Coward County do? They missed the deadline to submit their recount totals and Court ruled they’d go with old count before Nelson lost those votes. This is total corruption. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 16, 2018