Dirty Tricks Kasich Is In NH Trashing President Trump & the GOP

It is well past time for John Kasich to become a Democrat, but he won’t because he wants to move the GOP left.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich insulted President Trump in New Hampshire on Thursday, claiming Trump plays ‘the blame game’ and makes victims out of people. It seems he hasn’t noticed that’s a strictly Democrat play.

“What I have resented and disliked about the president is instead of being a unifier and someone who can dig deep into people’s problems and say ‘yes those are problems, but together we can fix them,’ he has played a blame game,” said Kasich, who sees himself as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

“He has allowed people to consider themselves victims… It’s not personal, I just completely disagree with it,” Kasich said.

It is personal and Kasich has every intention of running for President to prevent the President — he hopes — from winning Ohio. He has done it before, and if he can hurt the President by insulting him in different states, he will do it.

If it wasn’t for President Trump, the Senate would have been lost but Kasich won’t acknowledge that because he doesn’t want Republicans to unify around the President. He doesn’t care how he hurts his own party.

2020 Watch: @JohnKasich – in NH – tells @foxnewspolitics

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do” regarding a possible 2nd presidential run. BUT the Ohio governor says @realDonaldTrump rhetoric fed GOP losses in #2018midtermelections pic.twitter.com/kKUjypsdMt — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) November 15, 2018