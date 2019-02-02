Typhus Is Spreading in Liberal, Rat-Infested LA County

There are a lot of rats in LA, and, NO, for once we don’t mean the politicians although many qualify. We mean the little furry creatures who live in squalor and spread diseases.

Last September, a documentary called ‘Rats’ was screened as a Landmark Theatres Exclusive Midnight Event. It was frightening because it’s real. Infestations of rats are seen in major cities and elsewhere, and when garbage is left to rot in homeless areas, they become a more serious threat to life.

Baltimore has a problem with rats. Mayor Pugh said she can “smell the rats.”

NBC Local Los Angeles covered the rat infestation last year and again, recently, in LA County where the Typhus outbreaks started.

A veteran Los Angeles City Hall official caught the disease that began in Skid Row but has spread to office buildings, restaurants, and other mainstream areas.

For months, LA County public health officials have said typhus is mainly hitting the homeless population, but it’s past that now.

It seems it is spreading from the rats to the fleas that live on them as they congregate in the trash left to rot in LA.

Deputy City Attorney Liz Greenwood, a veteran prosecutor, tells NBC4 she was diagnosed with typhus in November, after experiencing high fevers and excruciating headaches.

“It felt like somebody was driving railroad stakes through my eyes and out the back of my neck,” Greenwood told the I-Team. “Who gets typhus? It’s a medieval disease that’s caused by trash.”

“There are rats in City Hall and City Hall East,” Greenwood added. “There are enormous rats and their tails are as long as their bodies.”Last year set a new record for the number of typhus cases — 124 in LA County for the year, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Liberals are taking us back to Medieval Times. Clean up the filth. Use funds that go to illegal aliens to do it.

RATS