U.N. Spends a Week Attacking the NRA, Pushing Gun Control

Once again, the 2018 Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence aimed their attacks at U.S. gun ownership and the 2nd Amendment. Their website claims it is “their chance for us to advocate collectively for an end to illicit trade and misuse of small arms and light weapons”.

It is not the illicit trade they are concerned about, however, it is clearly, from their own statements, the 2nd Amendment of the United States which they are after.

After listing all the ways people can end gun violence in their countries — not illicit trade — they ask ‘Do you think handguns should be banned, Why or Why Not?” Only the ‘why’ is considered as they bash the NRA and the U.S. 2nd Amendment.

This is one of the first paragraphs:

Instead of confronting the roots of violence in America, he [President Trump] followed the NRA line of addressing the issue of mass violence, shootings, and the ongoing carnage with a call to arm more people, putting more guns into play, and stating that violence can be met with more violence. This logic is breathtaking in its insanity, moral depravity, refusal to get to the root of the problem, and even advocate minor reforms such as banning assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and expanding background checks.

There are 300 million guns in the United States and since the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School of 20 young children and 6 teachers a decade ago, 11,000 more children have died of gun violence.

Wouldn’t our enemies love a disarmen American populace?

Their plan is working. The U.N. helps set up the playbook for the gun grabbers in the United States at Everytown, Mothers Demand Action, the Brady Campaign, and so many others. The U.N. website states:

There is no defense for putting the policies of the NRA ahead of the lives of children. Criminal acts often pass for legislative policies. How else to explain the Florida legislature refusing to even debate outlawing assault weapons while students from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School sat in the galleys and watched this wretched and irresponsible act take place. How else to explain that the House of Representatives – reduced to an adjunct of the NRA – voted to pass the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (H.R.38) which would allow individuals to carry concealed weapons across state lines. These are the people who have the blood of thousands on their hands.

The NRA is standing in the way of their destruction of the 2nd Amendment. That is the only reason they go after them.

In fact, if you go to this page, you would never know it comes from the U.N., it is only about the U.S.

You may have noticed our illegal aliens marching with U.N. logos and signs:

The U.N. Disarmaments Affairs Chief Izumi Nakamitsu said in her statement that these are the causes of gun violence:

• A lack of adequate legislation and regulation on gun control

• An insufficient ability to enforce existing laws

• Youth unemployment and a lack of job opportunities for former gang members and ex-combatants

It’s insanity and completely rules out evil, terrorists, and criminals as the causes. She doesn’t mention mental illness here.

According to her, “The pandemic of violence has many roots. These range from legal, political, to socio-economic, to cultural factors. Lack of adequate legislation and regulation on gun control, insufficient resource and capacity to enforce such legislation, lack of employment and alternative livelihood for youths, ex-gangs and ex-combatants, and cultures that glorify violence and equates guns with masculinity – all exacerbates gun violence.”

Sure, just get evil people jobs, that’ll do it.

It’s About the U.S. and the Fascist 2030 Agenda

She wants more laws because the ones we have don’t work. They don’t work because they are not enforced. Liberals/leftists don’t want the protected classes punished and their protected classes include dangerous people they feel sorry for.

Nakamitsu is only focused on the United States. In her remarks prior to the conference, she wrote: “It is estimated that nearly 2 trillion US dollars could be saved – equivalent to 2.6 per cent of the global GDP1 – if the global homicide rates were significantly reduced. If we were to achieve the ambitious goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – which explicitly links sustainable development and security – we need to tackle this scourge head-on.”

The estimate is ridiculous. But, more importantly, did you notice how this is a goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development? The 2030 agenda is a Totalitarian document written by social engineers. They use phony statistics under the guise of — one of the now broadest terms on earth — sustainability.

On the page on this link, the U.N. lists all the ways we can end our 2nd Amendment by using the media, social media, bullying politicians, raising awareness of their facist 2030 agenda, tell your partner how dangerous guns are, call a gunfree society a “civil society”, and so on.

It isn’t only our 2nd Amendment they are after. They hate America and they want us disarmed. They also talk about eliminating all of our weapons of war. Now, wouldn’t that be great.