Uh Oh, GOP Show Weakness on Judge Kavanaugh Vote

Senator Lindsey Graham might be one of the first to weaken on Thursday’s vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. The South Carolina Republican is open to meeting with Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser as long as it is in a timely manner.

He voiced skepticism about the timing of allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but expressed a willingness to allow the accuser to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“If (Christine Blasley) Ford wishes to provide information to the committee, I would gladly listen to what she has to say and compare that against all other information we have received about Judge Kavanaugh,” Graham said in a statement.

JEFF FLAKE IS THE WEAKEST LINK

Then Jeff Flake, the always reliably RINO senator of Arizona, decided there was no need for him to put himself out there since he is on his way out.

He told a Washington Post reporter that he “doesn’t think the Judiciary Committee should move ahead with its Thursday vote on Kavanaugh”. He wants to hear more from Christine Blasey Ford.

NEWS: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tells me in an intv he that doesn’t think the Judiciary Cmte should move ahead with its Thursday vote on Kavanaugh until they hear more from Christine Blasey Ford. “For me, we can’t vote until we hear more.” — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) September 16, 2018

Then he told Politico he isn’t comfortable voting for Kavanaugh.

“We need to hear from her,” Flake told Politico hours after Kavanaugh’s accuser identified herself publicly. “And I don’t think I’m alone in this.”

That’s what the Democrats want to hear.

It’s a shame if the Judge is innocent. This man has suffered terrible abuse as has his wife and young daughters. He might have done so for nothing.

At the same time, there is hope.

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans are calling on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to publicly release a letter reportedly detailing sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after his accuser went public with allegations on Sunday.