Unhappy Adam Schiff Responds After His Trip Was Canceled

Adam Schiff is not happy about the cancelation of his unnecessary trip overseas at 3 pm with its 3:30 departure time.

The President handled it masterfully in our opinion.

Instead of tweeting an insult to Nancy Pelosi, the President made the point in the letter to her that he was sure she would agree it is not appropriate for her to leave town for a week when there is a shutdown and people are out of work. Her role in foreign policy is insignificant, making the trip relatively unimportant, especially in light of the most prolonged shutdown in our history. Right now, she should be negotiating.

Lindsey Graham wasn’t happy either. It looks like tit for tat, but the point is accurate, she shouldn’t be traveling abroad during a shutdown.

Watching an angry Adam Schifty get off the bus makes it all worthwhile.

Members including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff getting off the bus in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/G6JMtVCg8h — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 17, 2019

He lashed out. “We’re not going to allow the president of the United States to tell the Congress it can’t fulfill its oversight responsibilities … whether our government is open or closed. That work must go on.”

There is no work he needs to conduct overseas. He needs to finish the job on the border negotiations here.

Then Schiff made little sense with this statement: “The president’s decision to disclose a trip that a speaker is making to a war zone was completely and utterly irresponsible in every way.”

The President canceled the trip, and there was no risk to her.

The President had the group’s luggage sent to their offices. That means Pelosi’s was sent to her office too, and we have the photo.

🚨 REAL PHOTO 🚨 (Not a meme or photoshop) The US military returning a massive pile of travel bags congressional Democrats wanted to bring abroad after @realDonaldTrump canceled Pelosi’s trip as Commander-in-Chief. The bags were left unceremoniously on carts at their offices: pic.twitter.com/3ejek66rtO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 18, 2019

President Trump canceled his own trip to Davos. He probably didn’t need to, but it’s a waste meeting with those globalists.