Unhinged Avenger Jeff Flake Calls Trump an “Inspiration for Dictators”

Jeff Flake, the senator from Arizona, is evil and has no regard for how his spiteful, vindictive comments affect the presidency and the followers of the President before the world. When he attacks the President, he attacks every single person who supports him, and he attacks the presidency of the United States and every Republican.

Today Flake gave an unhinged, vile speech filled with hate. He complained of Trump’s “moral vandalism”. This is the so-called ‘man’ who was fine with every lie Barack Obama told, including the one about keeping your doctor.

To say that Trump fighting back is comparable to a dictator is unhinged. Flake is a pompous fool and he is the reason people hate the swamp and voted for Trump.

Flake is not a Republican or a conservative. That is his lie. He stands for nothing. While he pretended to be standing up for the First Amendment, he ignored the press’s non-stop and obvious bias against Trump. He quoted Democrats Patrick Moynihan and John F. Kennedy because that’s what he is – a Democrat.

He suggested Trump is a “despot” and repeatedly glorified the media.

The nasty little man promoted our very biased press. “No longer can we turn a blind eye or a deaf ear to these assaults on our institutions,” Flakey Flake pontificated.

Trump never called all of the media “an enemy of the people”. He was referring to specific journalists and outlets. Flake chooses to ignore that. Trump is not shutting down the press the way Obama did.

Moron Flake even said Trump is an “inspiration” for dictators. He is so vindictive that he wants to damage the presidency and destroy Republicans’ chances of winning in 2018, but then again, he’s no Republican.

This left-wing Democrat in Republican clothing compared Trump to a man who murdered tens of millions of his own people.

“It is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own President uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies,” he said. “It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase ‘enemy of the people,’ that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of ‘annihilating such individuals’ who disagreed with the supreme leader.”

He called Trump an “inspiration” for dictators and a liar. He used flowery language to try to pump up his credentials.

Democrats then praised a smirking Flake for his vile acrimonious invective. This guy also trashed the Congress for not bashing Trump more.

Flake wants to give Democrats talking points and bolster his image before an angry, vindictive McCain and he succeeded.

Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair, said he’s “gone too far” and the President has every right to push back.

Sen. Flake, turn on the news. It’s wall-to-wall with biased coverage against @POTUS. He has every right to push back. Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd. You’ve gone too far. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 17, 2018

This is just a clip. The guy is nauseating.

We knew this was coming and Dr. Sebastian Gorka addressed it a couple days ago.