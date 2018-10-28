Unhinged GQ Writer Blames Pittsburgh Murders on Jews & Embassy Move

Julie Ioffe is a correspondent for GQ Magazine. She hates anyone who disagrees with her and her Twitter feed is an ugly read. Julie deserves special recognition today for exceeding her own incredible ability to be illogical and a total buffoon.

Ioffe blamed the Jews for today’s massacre in The Tree of Life synagogue. Julie also blamed the mass murders by a lunatic on the U.S. embassy moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, its rightful capital,

And a word to my fellow American Jews: This president makes this possible. Here. Where you live. I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 27, 2018

She really didn’t make any friends and was almost unanimously rebuked. Thank God -there is hope for mankind.

You're a revisionist, hon. There have been shootings and bombings at synagogues and JCCs all over the world — for decades — and this one you decide to lay at the feet of the father of an observant Jew. You're adherence to ideology over facts is frightening, but not unexpected — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) October 27, 2018

Did you just blame a man whose daughter is an Orthodox Jew–the same one you were fired for attacking–for murdering Jews? https://t.co/zfB6S02fYX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 27, 2018

I'm an American Jew who mostly opposes Trump, strongly supports Israel and supports the US embassy being in Israel's actual capital. None of this has anything to do with mass murder in a synagogue except in your warped mind. — Joe Schick (@joe_schick) October 27, 2018

Never thought I'd have to read something as evil from a deranged mind beyond any fixing. Not in a tragic day such as this. — Josh ن 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧ירושלים❌ (@palavrossavrvs) October 27, 2018

So you are blaming the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as the reason for the murder by a nazi if Jews while they pray towards Jerusalem? F$&@ off and stay away from Israel. You are not welcome here. — Eli Cohen (@israelioutlook) October 27, 2018

You should be ashamed of yourself for tweeting this nonsense. But of course, you’re not. People are suffering, they’ve lost loved ones, but leave it to people like you to never lose an opportunity to bash the President even though it’s completely unrelated. — Frank Mills (@bucket1966) October 28, 2018

* This is some sick, disgusting victim-blaming right here, which plays on classic antisemitic tropes about dual loyalties.

* The vast majority of her fellow American Jews didn’t even vote for Trump, and the shooter tweeted against Jews for holding opinions opposite to Trump https://t.co/pE6f8F2XxA — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 27, 2018

This little anti-Israel ‘liberal’ thinks the Jews had it coming because of a completely unrelated event.

Julie also tweeted that gentiles should ‘shut up’ as they have no right to speak today.

She’s twisted and, pathetically, she is not alone.