Unhinged GQ Writer Blames Pittsburgh Murders on Jews & Embassy Move

By
S.Noble
-
0

Julie Ioffe is a correspondent for GQ Magazine. She hates anyone who disagrees with her and her Twitter feed is an ugly read. Julie deserves special recognition today for exceeding her own incredible ability to be illogical and a total buffoon.

Ioffe blamed the Jews for today’s massacre in The Tree of Life synagogue. Julie also blamed the mass murders by a lunatic on the U.S. embassy moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, its rightful capital,

She really didn’t make any friends and was almost unanimously rebuked. Thank God -there is hope for mankind.

This little anti-Israel ‘liberal’ thinks the Jews had it coming because of a completely unrelated event.

Julie also tweeted that gentiles should ‘shut up’ as they have no right to speak today.

She’s twisted and, pathetically, she is not alone.

Leave a Reply