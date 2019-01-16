Unwavering Steve King Torpedoes Critics, Republican Leadership

Rep. Steve King is a strong conservative and supporter of President Trump from Iowa. For the past week, he has been in the eye of the leftist attack storm driven by the New York Times. Republican leadership is not buying King’s explanation and believe the NY Times. The left has tried to take King out in the past, but, in the end, Republicans might be the ones to do it.

Largest Newspaper in Iowa Calls on Steve King to Resign

The Sioux City Journal, the largest newspaper in Rep. Steve King’s district, called on the Iowa Republican to resign over his recent remarks regarding white supremacy and other controversial comments related to race. They also say that without any committee assignments, he cannot properly represent his district.

“It’s time for Steve King to go. He should resign his seat in the U.S. House. A new election should be held for voters in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District to choose a replacement,” the newspaper wrote in an editorial released on Tuesday night.

The editorial staff wrote that “whatever measure of influence or effectiveness King possessed in the House is, in our view, gone” after House Republicans voted to strip King of his committee assignments and members overwhelmingly voted to reject white supremacy in the wake of his comments.”

However, there is a lot of support for King in the district.

No, He Won’t Go

For the moment, Rep. Steve King says he will not resign. He blasted Republican leaders who have condemned him for allegedly making unacceptable remarks about white supremacy and white nationalism.

Appearing on a conservative radio show with Ed Martin on Tuesday, the nine-term Iowa Republican defended himself, blasting GOP leadership who removed him from his positions on the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees.

“McCarthy decided he’s going to believe The New York Times over Steve King, and that’s a fact,” King said.

Yeah, see, that’s the thing, why would these Republicans believe the NY Times? They either do believe the NYT or they want the firestorm to go away. With Democrats labeling them racists, it will greatly handicap them if he remains in Congress.

King blasted Liz Cheney for her remarks and said she should find a new line of work. He had plenty to say about McCarthy too.

Listen:

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he reportedly asked in the New York Times interview. King said he was only referring to Western civilization and was thinking out load.

In an almost unanimous vote, the House passed a resolution Tuesday condemning white nationalism and white supremacy while Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Bobby Rush of Illinois – both Democrats – introduced resolutions to censure King for the comments, The Hill reported.

King said he will “continue to point out the truth”, and represent Iowans in the 4th District with “vigor”.

As for his comments that are causing him all this grief, King told Martin he is “at peace” because his comments were misconstrued.

“I am at peace with my soul with this and I am confident that what I have done has been true and right and just and honest,” he said. “I’m very comfortable standing before God and answering for all of this.”

HE TWEETED A STATEMENT ABOUT KEVIN MCCARTHY’S RESPONSE

My Statement on Kevin McCarthy’s Unprecedented Assault on my Freedom of Speech. pic.twitter.com/0R0vP6MoWT — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 15, 2019