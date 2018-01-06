USA, Where Social Media Insults Can Put You In Jail or Bankrupt You

A California man 41-year-old Mark Feigin has had misdemeanor charges leveled against him in the Peoples’ Republic of Southern California after he sent five anti-Muslim posts to the Islamic Center of Southern California’s (ICSC) Facebook page in 2016.

The California Attorney General’s office argues that his comments constituted “repeated contact by means of an electronic communication device” with “intent to annoy or harass,” a misdemeanor under California law, Reason reported last week. California courts are scheduled to begin the trial Jan. 2.

The posts according to Daily Caller read:

“THE TERROR HIKE … SOUNDS LIKE FUN” (In reference to the Center’s advertised “Sunset Hike”)

“THE MORE MUSLIMS WE ALLOW INTO AMERICA THE MORE TERROR WE WILL SEE.”

“PRACTICING ISLAM CAN SLOW OR EVEN REVERSE THE PROCESS OF HUMAN EVOLUTION.”

“Islam is dangerous – fact: the more muslim savages we allow into america – the more terror we will see -this is a fact which is undeniable.”

“Filthy muslim shit has no place in western civilization.”

There is no threat. The man is giving his opinion, unpleasant though it may be, which he is allowed to do under the First Amendment.

This isn’t Germany or Iraq, it’s the United States and it doesn’t stop with Mr. Feigin.

Milwaukee is one step behind Southern California.

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is facing a civil trial January 22 for calling a man a ‘snowflake’ on Facebook.

It began with a man named Daniel Black who has been taunting the sheriff over an incident that took place when they were on the same plane, traveling from Dallas to Milwaukee.

Black allegedly asked Clarke on the plane if he was ‘David Clarke’ and when he got his response, Black shook his head. Black says he was questioned after he got off the plane by five deputies who were friendly during what was a 15 minute conversation. Black followed up by reporting Clarke to the FBI who launched an investigation which ended in the former sheriff being exonerated.

Black complained about the sheriff on Facebook and Clarke answered, calling him a “snowflake”. He seems to have nailed it because Clarke is now going on trial for ‘retaliation’ because of his snowflake post.

Most of Black’s complaint was dismissed by the federal judge but the judge decided Clarke retaliated on Facebook for Daniel Black’s exercise of his First Amendment right to shake his head at Clarke.

Black had also gone after the deputies who met him at the airport but Black’s case against them was dismissed.

The Clarke post read: “Cheer up, snowflake … if Sheriff Clarke were to really harass you, you wouldn’t be around to whine about it.”

The judge thinks the snowflake comment needs to take up the court’s time, but if Clarke were a liberal and Black were a conservative, would he feel that way?

This is one frightening country when people can be dragged into court for social media posts. Think of how bad it will be when the entire country is like California or Milwaukee.

The goal of the left and the Democrat Party in particular is to make the USA a one-party Democrat Socialist state. There will be lots more of this when that happens.

Patriot Frederick Douglas embodied the same spirit and courage I have and we should ALL have against the suppression of speech in political discourse by the left. He died working to give all of us freedom of expression regardless of what some find uncomfortable about what is said pic.twitter.com/8hjpNTwJMn — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 3, 2018

I will NOT be Intimidated into silence by LYING LIB MEDIA. I will NOT be intimidated by LIBERAL hyper partisan government HACKS who weaponize government authorirty to go after people whose views they don’t like. I will STAND AND FIGHT for TRUTH & what I believe is RIGHT. JOIN ME. pic.twitter.com/8yLEQvRSpX — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 2, 2018